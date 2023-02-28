Moncler Group closes 2022 with double digit growth. The consolidated revenues of the company led by Remo Ruffiniwhich the brands belong to Moncler e Stone Islandamount to over 2.6 billion euro, up 27% at current exchange rates (+25% at constant exchange rates) compared to the 2 billion of the previous year.

As regards the Moncler brand alone, revenues amounted to 2.2 billion, +19% compared to 2021 and +36% compared to 2019. Double-digit growth also recorded in the fourth quarter with revenues of 949.3 million, +16 % compared to Q4 2021 (+52% compared to Q4 2019) with an acceleration marked in all regions. The comparable store sales growth item shows an increase of 15% compared to 2021.

Revenues for the Stone Island brand amounted to 401.1 million, up 28% compared to the pro-forma 12 months 2021 as the consolidation of the label took place from April 1, 2021. The fourth quarter marks +48% compared to the same prior year period driven by solid growth in all of the brand’s major markets.

“2022 – declares the president and CEO Remo Ruffini in a note – was a year of great emotions and successes that exceeded our own expectations. I am proud to present excellent results today, the value of which is even more significant if we consider the complicated context in which they were achieved. During the year, the Moncler Group exceeded 2.6 billion euros in turnover, with over 600 million euros in net profit. Moncler and Stone Island achieved record sales of €2.2 billion and €400 million respectively, with solid growth across all geographies in both channels, driven by the strong momentum of both brands. It was also a highly symbolic year: the year of 70 years of Moncler and 40 years of Stone Island, during which we celebrated the journey of these two extraordinary brands, but above all we started planning for tomorrow, because we know very well that past successes must always inspire new ambitions. Looking to 2023, the macroeconomic context remains complex and characterized by continuous uncertainty, but certainly not without opportunities. Despite the unpredictability of the scenario in which we operate, we face the year with confidence and energy, with the awareness of being able to count on a flexible and reactive organization and on a clear strategic vision whose priority remains to continue strengthening our brands, involving and always inspiring new communities, ‘Beyond Fashion, Beyond Luxury’”.