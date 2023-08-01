Mondadori Group, profit grows to €12.2 million in the first six months

The first half of the group closed with revenues of 362.4 million euros, up 2.1% on the 355.1 million of the previous year Mondadori. Net of the changes in scope between the two periods, the organic growth in revenues was 2.7%, explains the note issued today following the approval of the financial report by the company’s board, chaired by Marina Berlusconi and led by the AD Antonio Porro.

In terms of margins, the group’s net result as at 30 June 2023 amounted to 12.2 million euro, up by over 9 million euro compared to 2.8 million in the first half of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 38.2 million euros, with an increase of almost 11 million euros compared to the 27.6 million of the first half of 2022 (+38.8 percent). A growth which, “by purifying the results of the two six-month periods in question of the refreshments and contributions recognized, the growth shown” would be greater than 14 million euros.

All the business areas contributed to the result, in particular the Trade Books Area, “also due to the effect of the consolidation of the results of the recently acquired companies”, and the Education Books Area, “which benefited from a favorable timing effect compared to last year”. In the background, the half-year was also characterized by the increases in the costs of raw materials and in the tariffs relating to printing and logistics services.

The group’s EBITDA amounted to 40.3 million euros, compared to 26.8 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022, showing an improvement of approximately 14 million euros attributable “to the favorable dynamics of the management components mentioned above and to the recognition in the current year”, in the Media Area, of the net capital gain deriving from the sale of the publications Grazia e Icon (and the related international network) equal to approximately 2.8 million euros.

Finally, the EBIT was positive for 14 million euros, with an increase of 10.7 million compared to 2022. Financial expenses recorded an increase of approximately 0.5 million euros “deriving from the higher cost of debt” .

“The first six months of the current year – commented the managing director Antonio Porro – show a general growth in revenues to which the excellent performance of our core businesses has contributed, which are outperforming the forecasts at the beginning of the year”.

Continuing: “Careful operational management has also allowed us to increase profitability and cash flow generation. The result is an improvement in economic performance and a strengthening of the group’s capital which, together with the favorable trend in the prices of the main production factors, have created the conditions for revising upwards the targets for 2023″.

As regards the outlook for fiscal year 2023, the group expects single-digit growth in revenues, net profit up by 20% and an adjusted ebitda in high single-digit/low double-digit growth, with an expected margin between 16% and 17 percent.

