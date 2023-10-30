Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November power outages will be reduced by 50%

During the next three days, power outages will be reduced to 50%, reported the Ministry of energy and Mines.

The announcement was made on the afternoon of this Sunday, October 29, 2023 through social networks.

After increasing the electricity import of Colombia and Peru, it was announced that the cuts will be reduced by 50%.

This measure will apply from this Monday, October 30 to Wednesday, November 1.

Each electric company will report on the new schedules and sectors in which electricity will be cut.

While information about the All Souls’ Day holiday will be made public this Wednesday.

These announcements came after the National Electricity Corporation (Cnel) issued the schedules for this Monday the 30th.

The Government said that this decision is due to the efforts made by the president Guillermo Lasso.

According to that portfolio, on Wednesday there will be information on the measures for the days of the All Souls’ Day holiday and the Cuenca festivities.

With this, on social media accounts he eliminated all the outage schedules that he issued in the afternoon of this Sunday.

It is expected in the next few hours that the new schedules and the distribution of the cuts by each province will be made public.

Share this: Facebook

X

