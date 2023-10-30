Home » Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November power outages will be reduced by 50%
News

Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November power outages will be reduced by 50%

by admin
Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November power outages will be reduced by 50%

During the next three days, power outages will be reduced to 50%, reported the Ministry of energy and Mines.

The announcement was made on the afternoon of this Sunday, October 29, 2023 through social networks.

After increasing the electricity import of Colombia and Peru, it was announced that the cuts will be reduced by 50%.

This measure will apply from this Monday, October 30 to Wednesday, November 1.

Each electric company will report on the new schedules and sectors in which electricity will be cut.

While information about the All Souls’ Day holiday will be made public this Wednesday.

These announcements came after the National Electricity Corporation (Cnel) issued the schedules for this Monday the 30th.

The Government said that this decision is due to the efforts made by the president Guillermo Lasso.

According to that portfolio, on Wednesday there will be information on the measures for the days of the All Souls’ Day holiday and the Cuenca festivities.

With this, on social media accounts he eliminated all the outage schedules that he issued in the afternoon of this Sunday.

It is expected in the next few hours that the new schedules and the distribution of the cuts by each province will be made public.

See also  Mediterranean University - Articles - 13 April | Technical seminar: The new frontier for plant maintenance, training and risk assessment in fire prevention"

You may also like

Maine National Guard Failed to Act on Concerns...

The polls were right, Mauricio Salazar, mayor of...

Exploring the Endless Yangtze River Culture: Four Stories...

Accident on the A1: Unreasonable drug driver (17)...

Alarm due to increase in suicide attempts and...

The Murder of Talat Jehan Khan: Arrest Made...

Jorge Agudelo Apreza, Mayor of Santa Marta

Boao Forum for Asia Announces Initial Plans for...

Ballon d’Or 2023: broadcast on TV and live...

Security crisis in the east of the DRC:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy