“Monday drummer” for the hundredth time – Hattingen wants to set an example for democracy – Ruhr area – News

“Hattingen is increasingly developing into a hotspot for ‘swearers’, fascists and other enemies of democracy,” write those responsible for the Hattingen Youth Parliament. “We want to prevent ourselves from getting used to the now consolidated right-wing structure, which also includes right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis. Therefore, it is time to show resistance!”

The “Monday drummers” can actually be said to have a solid structure: for the hundredth week in a row, several dozen people will be walking through Hattingen’s city center this Monday. With loud drums, loudspeakers and posters containing, among other things, slogans against the policies of the Greens or the federal government’s support for Ukraine.

State security is keeping an eye on the group

Officially, the Hattinger demo has given itself the label of a “peace demo”. But many critics describe her as aggressive in her tone, both on the street and on social media. State Security also confirms to WDR that it is keeping an eye on some of the group’s members and Telegram posts. At the same time, there have been several complaints in recent weeks, including for showing anti-constitutional symbols.

There have been repeated protests against the “drummers” for months. Hattinger made their displeasure known at parallel counter-demonstrations in recent weeks. “The slogans that are sometimes being paraded through the city here are no longer covered by freedom of expression,” said one participant. “That’s incitement and just stirring up hatred.”

Mayor: “We are being put in the wrong light”

Hattingen’s mayor Dirk Glaser emphasizes that he supports any form of counter-protest, but sees the gatherings of the “Monday drummers” as covered by the right of assembly and freedom of expression. “The freedom to demonstrate is a valuable asset,” says Glaser, who at the same time emphasizes: “We are being put in a false light. The vast majority of the ‘Monday drummers’ come from outside and use our beautiful city to pretend that they are Hattinger.”

And indeed: observers of the scene confirm that the proportion of Hattingers in the group is rather small. Some participants come from the Bergisches Land and belong to a group called “Corona Rebels”. Other people, some of whom are well-known in the scene, come from other parts of the Ruhr area.

