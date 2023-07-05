Monday hottest day worldwide since records began – DW – July 5th, 2023

Last Monday was the hottest day in the world since records began. This has been shown by measurements by US meteorologists. An average temperature of 17.01 degrees Celsius was measured on July 3, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Forecasting (NCEP). This surpassed the previous record of 16.92 degrees on July 24, 2022.

“This is not a milestone we should celebrate,” said researcher Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College in London, which specializes in climate change and the environment, according to information from the Reuters news agency. “It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”

Paramedics are deployed in Mexico during the extreme heat of June to treat dehydrated individualsPhoto: Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

Clear temperature records around the world

At the beginning of June this year, the European earth observation program Copernicus measured the highest global average temperatures ever recorded in the period. The previous records had been surpassed to a “considerable extent”.

The UK recorded its hottest June on record. In the past few weeks, the southern United States has suffered from an intense heatwave. A heat wave continued in China, with temperatures reaching over 35 degrees. North Africa recorded temperatures close to 50 degrees. The thermometers also rose unusually high in the Antarctic: At the Ukrainian polar station Vernadsky, the temperature record for June was recently broken with 8.7 degrees.

In China, temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celsius for several daysImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Monday’s heat record has yet to be confirmed by other measurements. However, it could soon be broken again when midsummer begins in the northern hemisphere. The global average temperature usually continues to rise until early August. The global average temperature fluctuates between twelve and 17 degrees over the course of the year and averaged 16.2 degrees in early July between 1979 and 2000.

Weather phenomenon El Niño ensures extreme weather

Scientists have blamed climate change in connection with an emerging El Niño weather phenomenon for the development, which can lead to increased extreme weather worldwide. According to the US Oceanography and Weather Administration NOAA, “new temperature records” are possible in some regions due to El Niño.

Extreme weather – what’s in store for us?

El Niño occurs every two to seven years and is characterized by warming of surface water in the Pacific Ocean. It mostly causes severe drought in Australia, Indonesia and parts of southern Asia, while causing heavier rainfall in some regions of Africa and South America, the southern United States and central Asia.

Experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recommend governments worldwide to take precautions to “save lives and livelihoods”.

