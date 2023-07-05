Home » Monday hottest day worldwide since records began – DW – July 5th, 2023
News

Monday hottest day worldwide since records began – DW – July 5th, 2023

by admin
Monday hottest day worldwide since records began – DW – July 5th, 2023

Last Monday was the hottest day in the world since records began. This has been shown by measurements by US meteorologists. An average temperature of 17.01 degrees Celsius was measured on July 3, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Forecasting (NCEP). This surpassed the previous record of 16.92 degrees on July 24, 2022.

“This is not a milestone we should celebrate,” said researcher Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College in London, which specializes in climate change and the environment, according to information from the Reuters news agency. “It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”

Paramedics are deployed in Mexico during the extreme heat of June to treat dehydrated individualsPhoto: Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

Clear temperature records around the world

At the beginning of June this year, the European earth observation program Copernicus measured the highest global average temperatures ever recorded in the period. The previous records had been surpassed to a “considerable extent”.

The UK recorded its hottest June on record. In the past few weeks, the southern United States has suffered from an intense heatwave. A heat wave continued in China, with temperatures reaching over 35 degrees. North Africa recorded temperatures close to 50 degrees. The thermometers also rose unusually high in the Antarctic: At the Ukrainian polar station Vernadsky, the temperature record for June was recently broken with 8.7 degrees.

In China, temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celsius for several daysImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance

Monday’s heat record has yet to be confirmed by other measurements. However, it could soon be broken again when midsummer begins in the northern hemisphere. The global average temperature usually continues to rise until early August. The global average temperature fluctuates between twelve and 17 degrees over the course of the year and averaged 16.2 degrees in early July between 1979 and 2000.

See also  From the CDM green light for the simplification of public administration. Here are the June stages of the PNRR. Draghi: "We will achieve all the expected goals"

Weather phenomenon El Niño ensures extreme weather

Scientists have blamed climate change in connection with an emerging El Niño weather phenomenon for the development, which can lead to increased extreme weather worldwide. According to the US Oceanography and Weather Administration NOAA, “new temperature records” are possible in some regions due to El Niño.

Extreme weather – what’s in store for us?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

El Niño occurs every two to seven years and is characterized by warming of surface water in the Pacific Ocean. It mostly causes severe drought in Australia, Indonesia and parts of southern Asia, while causing heavier rainfall in some regions of Africa and South America, the southern United States and central Asia.

Experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recommend governments worldwide to take precautions to “save lives and livelihoods”.

mws/sti (afp, rtr)

You may also like

In June, the Victims Unit compensated 239 victims...

The young man who lost his life on...

Multiple People Injured in Targeted Shooting in Washington,...

An Army sergeant and her children would have...

Competition for environmentally friendly companies in Mülheim: chance...

Meral Akşener met with Davutoğlu

Mayor of Paz de Ariporo appealed to the...

New version of the application decree on §...

Loïc Bessilé, solid season with KAS Eupen

They attack a street inhabitant in Valledupar; is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy