Money from the health of Silvia, Cauca, was made available for a stock market operation, the Prosecutor’s Office achieved convictions – news

Money from the health of Silvia, Cauca, was made available for a stock market operation, the Prosecutor's Office achieved convictions

Money from the health of Silvia, Cauca, was made available for a stock market operation, the Prosecutor's Office achieved convictions

Lattice of corruption through which knowledgeable criminal judge sentenced the former mayor, Gabriel Eduardo Pillimue Potosí, to eight years and six months in prison.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained sufficient evidence to demonstrate the existence of a network of corruption in Silvia (Cauca), which badly invested excess liquidity from health resources to carry out operations in the stock market.

In this sense, a criminal judge of knowledge sentenced the former mayor of the municipality, Gabriel Eduardo Pillimue Potosí, to eight years and six months in prison for the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation and contract without compliance with legal requirements; former treasurer Kevin Amilkar Calambás, and individuals Héctor Jairo Bonilla López and José Fernando Naranjo Zambrano to six years in prison for the crime of embezzlement by appropriation.



A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption established that, in February 2008, the then mayor and treasurer of Silvia delivered $1.5 billion to Naranjo Zambrano, who was a business advisor for a private company, whose manager was Bonilla López.

In this way, the municipal administration entrusted public resources to a company with the purpose of investing them in Treasury Titles (TES) of the Banco de la República.



This action was backed by the signing of a ‘structured note’, which specified that the Silvia Mayor’s Office would receive $73 million in six months for interest.

The investigation revealed that, prior to directing the money, the former officials did not carry out previous studies to support the need and convenience of making the investment in TES. Additionally, it evidenced that the private company that managed the $1.5 billion was not authorized to act as a bank or stock broker, nor was it registered or recognized on the stock exchanges, so it could not raise money.

Likewise, it was identified that the final interest for the operation was generated in excess of $500 million. However, the municipal administration only received $73 million, as had been irregularly agreed, which caused a patrimonial detriment that amounted to $474 million.

The ruling against those involved imposed fines of $488 million for former mayor Pillimue Potosí and $474 million for the other sentenced. He also specified that the sentence must be served in a prison as soon as the sentence is executed.

The decision is of first instance and legal resources proceed against it.

