Money market funds are coming back into fashion. Right?

For a long time, many savers were annoyed by the low and sometimes even negative interest rates, and because savings investments were no longer worthwhile due to the lack of returns, many investors simply left their money in their checking accounts. It was available there at all times and because inflation was low, there was not much damage.

Those times are now over. Money is no longer free, but only available as a loan for a significantly higher interest rate, and inflation has also increased sharply in the past year. For savers, however, the situation is still rather unsatisfactory, because the banks are sometimes very reluctant to pass on the interest rate increases of the central banks to their customers.

The credit side is very quick. Here, the interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank are already being felt very clearly by customers. On the investment side, however, the banks are currently taking their time. Some customers think it is too much time and therefore prefer to invest their savings in money market funds rather than leaving them in the savings book or checking account with little or no interest.

Money market funds are currently not good protection against inflation

For the individual customer it may not be about much, but for the banks it is about a lot of money, because at the end of 2022, according to the Deutsche Bundesbank, German citizens held around 3.1 trillion euros in the form of cash and bank deposits.

More and more savers want higher interest rates for this money than the 0.5 to 1.0 percent that many banks are currently willing to pay. According to the analysis company Refinitiv Lipper, 17.7 billion euros flowed into money market funds throughout Europe in March 2023. The picture is similar in Germany, where money market funds recorded a net inflow of almost EUR 9.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. In contrast, the Germans invested only 7.8 billion euros in this form of investment in the whole of 2021.

The desire of savers for higher interest rates and the search for alternatives is understandable. Therefore, the inflow of money into money market funds should not come as a surprise. However, their interest payments do not compensate for the significantly higher loss of purchasing power due to persistently high inflation.

If you want to protect yourself from inflation, you have to invest your money in higher-yielding forms of investment

Savers are therefore well advised to look for forms of investment that offer better protection against inflation than money market funds for the money that does not have to be available at short notice. Examples of good dividend stocks and holdings of gold and silver are worth mentioning here.

However, numerous companies that pay out high dividends to their shareholders are currently in the commodities sector. It can be particularly useful to look for possible alternatives in this sector in particular, because due to the desired decarbonization of our world, the demand for raw materials will not only be very high in the coming years, but will actually explode.