December 21, 2022 12:37

This article appeared on page 5 of number 40 of Internazionale Kids, the monthly magazine of Internazionale for girls and boys aged 7 to 13. You can find it on newsstands, or you can subscribe.

The cover story of this issue led me to discover another, published in the New York Times on December 26, 1966, which invited children and parents to talk about family expenses: “Your family will probably be an expense budget. Many of you will be called upon to join the discussion because your parents know that learning to manage money is part of the education process. To help you become responsible adults, they will teach you to see money for what it is: a medium of exchange to satisfy needs and fulfill desires.

The article invited parents to give their children a small amount of money, to be decided on the basis of various factors, to teach them home economics. Some suggestions followed: “Parents shouldn’t threaten to cut her off as a disciplinary measure, because that would give undue importance to money. Nor should they use it to pay for household chores, because it would put a price on collaboration.” He concluded by saying that these family discussions would also develop the ability to make small sacrifices all together in times of crisis.

When you grow up, remember to go and dig into the newspaper archives from time to time, they are full of stories that repeat themselves.