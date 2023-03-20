Home News Money stolen from offering stock: police are asking for information
Money stolen from offering stock: police are asking for information

Money stolen from offering stock: police are asking for information

The unknown perpetrator presumably entered the collegiate church through the unlocked entrance door and stole the money between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The locked metal door on the offering box was broken off with an unknown object and also stolen. No other damage could be found.

The Obernberg am Inn police are asking for information about the perpetrators on 059 133 4244.

