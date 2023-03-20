The unknown perpetrator presumably entered the collegiate church through the unlocked entrance door and stole the money between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The locked metal door on the offering box was broken off with an unknown object and also stolen. No other damage could be found.

The Obernberg am Inn police are asking for information about the perpetrators on 059 133 4244.

