Money to be provided for election by April 27: Supreme Court’s written order

In its written order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has given a deadline to the government saying that the court has demanded that appropriate steps be taken before April 27, 2023 and especially for the general elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies by that date. 21 billion rupees should be provided to the commission by ensuring immediate delivery.

In a seven-page written order, the court said that ‘any party who fails to fulfill the constitutional objective will be in grave breach of constitutional duty and responsibility.’

According to the written order, ‘disobedience and defiance of court orders may itself lead to serious consequences. Therefore, the Attorney General was instructed to draw the attention of the Federal Cabinet and the Prime Minister to the seriousness of the matter so that the matter can be remedied as soon as possible.

The court dismissed the plea filed by the Ministry of Defense seeking withdrawal of the April 4 order as inadmissible.

On the issue of release of funds by the cabinet, the court said that ‘in the system of parliamentary democracy envisaged by the constitution, the government should always have the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly. Since the office of the Prime Minister has primacy, the Prime Minister must always have the support of the majority of the National Assembly.’

‘From this point of view, one possibility is that the government and the Prime Minister have lost the confidence of the majority of members of the National Assembly, but the Attorney General has clearly stated that this is not the case. The Federal Cabinet and the Prime Minister always had the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly and still have.

“For present purposes, we accept this statement of the Attorney General,” the court said in a written judgment.

The order further stated that the National Assembly’s rejection of the demand for release of funds could have serious constitutional implications.

The hearing headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on various requests to hold simultaneous elections across the country has been adjourned till 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held in the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice on various requests to hold the elections simultaneously in the country. Apart from the Chief Justice, the hearing bench also includes Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice addressed the Attorney General and said, ‘You have understood our point of view, there is no example of sending administrative matters to the Standing Committee, election expenses are necessary and not insignificant, the government’s grant should be rejected. The apprehension is against the existence of the assembly and may have serious consequences.

During the hearing, the Attorney General said that ‘on my request DG Military Operations gave a briefing.’

On this, the Chief Justice said that the military officers were told that the issue of security was not mentioned during the hearing.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar inquired that ‘isn’t the constitution supreme? The forces have made eternal sacrifices for the country. Everyone should be grateful to the forces of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice said that the court proceedings started on March 27, the decision came on April 4, first there was a case of four-three, then the case of the full court came. The boycott petitioners did not raise the issue of security.

The Chief Justice further said that the requests of the Election Commission and the Ministry of Defense are not a basis for withdrawing the decision. The Election Commission earlier said that they will provide resources to conduct the election, now they say that chaos will spread in the country. The Election Commission wants to reopen the entire case. . There is a strange request in the report of the Ministry of Defense, can the Ministry of Defense request to hold elections together? Defense Ministry’s request is unheard, heard on TV that the ministers are saying that the election is difficult even in October.

“If the political parties come to a stand, the court can make room.”

The Attorney General told the court about the progress of the negotiations on the issue that yesterday Bilawal Bhutto met the Prime Minister, there is an effort to start a political dialogue in the country, except one, all the government parties are willing to negotiate with the PTI, Bilawal today. He will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman and convince him for negotiations. If the issues are resolved, security might not be needed. All political parties are willing to negotiate. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami also met Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan. Committees have been formed for this, if the court gives some respite, the matter can be resolved.

Hearing this, the Chief Justice said that the government spoke positively today for the first time. There is weight in the words of the Attorney General, the frozen political system is starting to work, May 14 is approaching, if the political parties come to a stand, the court can make room.

He said, the time of 90 days has passed on April 14. According to the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days. According to you it is a matter of political justice. In which decisions will be made by the people. You suggest that political parties negotiate. When the court asked for an assurance, the government did not respond.

The Chief Justice said that they are issuing notices to the political parties for one day elections. The caretaker government’s continued existence for more than 90 days also raises questions. This matter cannot be prolonged, five days of Eid holidays have come, my fellow judges say that five days is too much time.

The Chief Justice said that when the discussion was going on, why did the Attorney General not raise this point? I don’t know who asked the Attorney General to insist on 4/3, they will ask the Attorney General who stopped him from adopting this position, as far as negotiations are concerned, October 8 cannot be opposed, nothing can be done unilaterally. , political parties will have to take heart.’

‘If the parties are satisfied on the date, there will be a level playing field’

The Attorney General told the court that ‘the court should give respite to the political parties.’

On this, the Chief Justice called Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to Rusram and inquired whether PTI is willing to negotiate.

On this, Faisal Chaudhry said to the Chief Justice, ‘The nation is looking towards you, there is a lot of hope from you.’

The Chief Justice said that ‘if the parties are satisfied with the history, there will be a level playing field, look at the pain and anxiety of the nation, do you want a clash on the streets? If the political process does not move forward, there may be a clash in the election. ‘

Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan asked Faisal Chaudhry to take instructions from the party leadership and inform the court. It is possible that the court will summon the heads of all political parties, the parties will have to take steps to reduce the political temperature.

‘Security problems were there before’

The Chief Justice asked the question that there were security problems in the first elections too, in 2008 the situation was very tense, in 2007 Benazir Bhutto was martyred, in 2013 there was terrorism too, now what is the unique threat that the election is facing? Can’t happen, is there any guarantee that the situation will be fine on October 8, the Ministry of Defense has also made an estimate, the government cannot go by guesses.’

The Chief Justice said that the Election Commission says that the election cannot be held until October, the Election Commission has also asked to hold the election simultaneously, many questions arise on the matter of the Election Commission, the basis of the observation of the Election Commission is the lack of security. There is provision, terrorism has been going on in the country since 1992, elections were held in 1987, 1991, 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

The Attorney General replied that all the security forces had performed their duties in the simultaneous election, now the elections will be held separately in two provinces. The operations are all about achieving the set targets, no one expected the assemblies to dissolve earlier.’

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that last year, a government was terminated, if the court did not take notice, the National Assembly would have been dissolved, while the provincial assemblies were to be held, the elections of the National Assemblies were about to be held. The time of the election is fixed.

On this occasion, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said, “There were timely elections in Britain during the war, elections were held in Britain even during the bombings. Where does the court have the authority to ask for elections to be held next year?”

The Attorney General said in response that ‘the work of the security forces is to deal with external threats, since 2001 the security agencies have been busy at the borders.’

‘May Allah give us the courage to make the right decisions’

At the beginning of the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal remarked that ‘May Allah give us the courage to take the right decisions, and include us among the good people. May we be remembered fondly when we are gone. The matter is getting too long.’

The Chief Justice said that the government has given its executive function to the parliament or not? The court was told that the approval would be taken after the supplementary grant, on the contrary, the matter was sent to the Parliament, does it happen only for elections or in general situations too?’

After that, the Chief Justice directed the Attorney General to read the report of the Ministry of Finance.

The Attorney General came to the rostrum and argued the case before the court on the issue of non-availability of funds, saying that the Standing Committee had issued a directive to the government. In the light of the resolution of the National Assembly, the matter was sent for approval first, it was dangerous to approve the grant later.

On this, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the government has a majority in the standing committee, how can the government be prevented from issuing grants? The prime minister must have a majority in the assembly, in financial matters, the majority of the government is mandatory.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar further said that ‘If the constitution gives authority to the government, how can the assembly pass the resolution? Shouldn’t the government have a majority at the time of the budget? What you are doing looks suspicious, has the government ever failed to get the supplementary grant sanctioned?’

The Attorney General said that ‘the deduction motions have been approved in 2013, in the present case there was time to get approval before issuing the grant, the National Assembly had already approved the resolution in this matter.’

On this, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the Prime Minister must have a majority in the Assembly, Attorney General try to understand, the matter is very serious.

The Chief Justice said to the Attorney General that ‘You have understood our point of view, there is no example of sending administrative matters to the Standing Committee, election expenses are necessary and not unimportant, the fear of rejection of the government’s grant is the reason for the existence of the Assembly. is against.’