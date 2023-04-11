Home News Mongala: Huge material damage listed following torrential rains in Lisala
Mongala: Huge material damage listed following torrential rains in Lisala

Erosion cut off Camp Avenue in Lisala, capital of Mongala province. Photo Jacques-Yves Molima
Radio Okapi”/>

Several road infrastructures are cut and markets have been engulfed by the rainwater that fell last week on the town of Lisala, in the province of Mongala.

For three days, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of last week, heavy rains fell on this city, thus aggravating the damage already caused by previous rains a few months ago, in particular erosion.

The roofs of several schools were washed away, roads cut off and markets submerged.

Avenue du Camp, which connects Lisala to Businga and Gbadolite in Nord-Ubangi, was cut in two, precisely at the level of the small Doko market, which is now completely submerged.

Another market, Agbeme, on the same avenue in the municipality of Mongala, is partially destroyed, confirmed the deputy mayor of the city. Vendors are desperate.

The spectacle is also distressing at the Kaba bridge on Mobutu Avenue, at the exit of the city towards Bumba. The sands carried from the collapse of the Doko market and surrounding area blocked this bridge. The water then overflowed, making it difficult for vehicles and motorbikes to cross. Pedestrians cross either by canoe or on the backs of men for payment.

In addition, in the Bolikango commune, new heads of erosion have been created not far from the already collapsed Matata Sport stadium. The threat awaits the multipurpose room, recently rehabilitated by the central government; but also the Saint Hermès cathedral and the various related buildings of the bishopric of the diocese of Lisala.

In some places, the town hall is digging rainwater retention wells and laying sandbags in the ravines. But, she says she is limited by means. Deputy Mayor Blaise Monengabi is asking the central government for substantial resources to fight against these erosions.

