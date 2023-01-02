[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) On January 1, 2023, the Central National Song and Dance Troupe issued an obituary: Mongolian vocal artist, tenor singer of the Central National Song and Dance Troupe Su Rong died of illness in Beijing at 23:47 on December 31, 2022 at the age of 75.

The “obituary” emphasized that La Surong is a member of the Communist Party of China, an expert enjoying special government allowances from the State Council, and a national first-class actor. etc., but did not disclose the specific etiology of Rasurong.

According to the data, La Surong was born in Ordos, Inner Mongolia in June 1947. He was admitted to the Art School of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in 1962, and then entered the China Conservatory of Music to study. In 1979, Rasurong married Zhou Bingjian, the niece of former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai. In 1994, La Surong and his wife came to Beijing, and La Surong was transferred to the folk song and dance troupe as a tenor soloist.

In the past 40 years, La Surong has participated in more than 3,000 cultural performances, and has performed special performances for Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and other former leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state. He has appeared on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala many times, and sang “Great National Unity” and “Ah! Many “red songs” such as “Grassland” and “Northern Xinjiang Ode” have been officially crowned “the second generation of Mongolian singers in New China“.

Since the 1960s, La Surong began to record more than 500 Mongolian and Chinese songs for the Central People’s Broadcasting Station and local radio stations, and sang theme songs and episodes for more than 10 red film and television dramas and TV programs. Received an official award.

After the news of La Surong’s death spread, the post-90s singer-songwriter Norman posted a message of condolences, and posted a photo of the two with the caption: “Just got together last month.” In the photo, Ra Surong looks like His face was rosy, and his smile was bright, and his body looked tough. Unexpectedly, after only one month, news of illness and death came out. Netizens lamented, “It’s too fast.” (Click to see the post)

After the CCP’s epidemic prevention entered December 2022, it suddenly turned around. The authorities fully released it without any preparations, which caused the epidemic to be like a tsunami. Not only many famous directors and actors in the entertainment industry died, but also the scientific and technological circles, medical circles, and government agencies frequently There have been reports of celebrity deaths in groups, but officials have kept secrets about the causes of these people’s deaths.

Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in 2020: “This kind of plague comes with a purpose and purpose. It is to weed out members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil party of the CCP”; Master Li Hongzhi also advised: “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is the red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated.”

Editor in charge: Yang Ming