Monica De León Barba Rescued After Nearly 8 Months of Kidnapping in Mexico

**Headline:** US Citizen Rescued After Eight Months of Kidnapping in Mexico

**Subheadline:** Monica De Leon Barba found alive and healthy, currently traveling, according to relatives

San Francisco, California – Monica De Leon Barba, a US citizen, has been rescued after spending almost eight months in captivity in Mexico, her relatives have confirmed. The 29-year-old woman was kidnapped on November 29, 2022, in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, and her family expressed immense joy at her safe return.

Gustavo De Leon, Monica’s brother, shared the news with Univision 14 News, stating that Monica is in good health and currently traveling, although the exact destination has not been specified. “We are very happy because after almost 8 months they finally managed to rescue her,” he said.

Details surrounding Monica’s kidnapping have also emerged. According to reports, she was forcibly taken by at least five men in November last year. Monica’s relatives had earlier claimed on Facebook that she was forced into a van, but recent investigations have revealed that she was actually taken in a silver Volkswagen Vento-type vehicle. The kidnappers were allegedly accompanied by a dark gray Dodge Charger, which was used for their escape.

Monica, originally from San Mateo and a resident of San Mateo County, California, had been visiting Mexico at the time of her abduction. While her relatives stated that she was helping them with photography, the FBI indicated that she was in Mexico for work. The search form released by the FBI described Monica as a woman with fair skin, brown eyes, brown hair, standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Videos obtained by Univision 14 News show Monica walking with her pet dog in front of the ‘Fit 4 Life’ gym moments before her alleged kidnapping. The footage also captures the silver Volkswagen vehicle and the dark gray Dodge Charger associated with the incident. The FBI believes that at least five individuals were involved in the abduction.

Monica’s rescue comes after extensive efforts by the FBI, who had offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to her location. The successful rescue of the US citizen will undoubtedly bring relief to her family and friends, who had feared the worst during her long captivity.

As investigations continue, Monica will now be able to begin her journey towards recovery after the harrowing ordeal.

