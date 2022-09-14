Monica Guerritore portrays herself like this: calm, solid, farsighted and capricorn. Jump in the dark never. But the challenges, yes. This is why she opened LuminaMGR, a house that produces ideas, acquires the rights to novels, such as Enrica Tesio’s “All the tiredness of the world“, she adapts and creates for cinema, provides quality content. Theater, a first love that has always been reciprocated, is still in her heart: her participation in the International Festival of Capri is immediate proof of this, a manifestation of her in her second year of happy life, conceived by Geppy Gleijeses, which is taking place in these days. Tomorrow, the national premiere, the actress interprets the Italian novelty by Luciano Giannini, “Notturno caprese”, a tribute to the transcendental beauty of this magical island, a poignant love story for her man and her land. But the challenge is also social commitment, the courage to take a stand, to be an artist who has fallen into her time, an authoritative voice that makes itself heard.

Guerritore, for the first time in Italy the possibility of a premier woman is looming, and it is a woman of the right, Giorgia Meloni. What do you think?

“I’m not interested in this type of debate, the fact that she is a woman or a man is irrelevant to the very serious fact that this person contributed, in a dramatic historical moment, to bring down a government six months before its natural end. A government that was working well in a very complex geopolitical chessboard. A serious complicity in an action that has done great harm to our country. I believe that to become prime minister one must first of all be responsible ».

And who do you think are the politicians you can trust?

“There is the Democratic Party, he supported a project that had pulled us out of a dramatic situation. I would not throw the crew and captain of a ship in a storm overboard ».

So you see it very badly?

«Despite everything, no. The Italians, and they have shown it during the pandemic, are much more solid and wise than you think. I trust, whatever the result at the polls, that the strength of the Italians can calm down. What scares me is the incontrovertible fact that we are a platform in the Mediterranean and that there is a man who has a contract signed with Putin and this man is in the right-wing alliance. Let’s not forget what Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone testified about how the Navy rejected two Russian ships in the Adriatic. When it comes to Russians you have to be careful, they were the first to pay for disinformation campaigns. And let’s not forget the draft of the M5S discord against sending weapons to Kiev which resulted in the end of this government as a fallout ».

Is Russian interference a fact for you?

«Of course it is, the Slav peoples have been conquered by Russia and Trieste is not far away. And now we are even starting to talk about selling ports to private individuals. We had a government that had said no to the invasion of Ukraine, an enormous violence that must be stopped, a civil and moral issue ”.

The impact on Europe is enormous, the energy crisis, the quota for companies and families …

“We’ll put woolen socks and duvets on the bed. We have lived for too long with the heaters on full and the windows open polluting the world. And history told us to calm down. And I am also happy that we will free ourselves from an addiction. Unfortunately, the problems are many more ».

What else worries you?

“I wonder, should Meloni win, will he be able to sit down at a table with who knows anything?” After all, she was just a bad youth minister in a terrible government. When she is no longer in the opposition she will get blows from all sides. With the speculators and the crazy spread we will end up in Serie C. The gender problem does not arise, it takes wisdom, experience, to do what needs to be done. Three months before this government was sent away, it had asked for a ceiling on the price of gas. And they made war on Draghi ».

However, the Democratic Party reproaches himself …

“Could it be boring? Not exuberant? It supports the welfare state, civil rights, the world of work, this is important to me. On the other hand, there is a party that has signed an agreement with United Russia, Putin’s nationalist party ».

But does the third pole, Renzi, Calenda, not even take it into consideration?

«The third pole has yet to reassure me, I’m afraid the quail will jump, they have to take a stand. You see, I do not change the vision of the world, the past is valid, it cannot be forgotten. I have no public office, I am free and therefore I can speak and I want to ask Meloni, in case she wins, to be very careful not to be overwhelmed, because we would end up overwhelmed with her. I wonder, will she have international strength and support? She is alone with her of the Social Movement. Of course, there would also be politicians who have proved responsible, I am referring to Giorgetti, Fedriga, Zaia, but will they be involved? During the election campaign Meloni professed to be an Atlanticist, will she remain so or will she make agreements with Orban and Le Pen? Even if I were on the right, I would say that there are no conditions ».

However, alternation is contemplated in all democratic countries.

“It would be nice to have conservatives and reformists, but we have strange characters and a woman who has her own biography and she rests on that. She is all a contradiction, she speaks of a traditional family and she is not married, she carries with her ancestral dogmas that have hurt Italy and that are well linked to those of Orban ».

Will culture be affected?

«Culture is able to analyze what happened. Who goes to the theater, who reads a book tries not to suffer the propaganda. We will go on, a stage, a projector and we will manage this time too ».

Speaking of theater, why did you choose to interpret “Notturno Caprese”?

«It is a visionary text, very Caprese, attributable to a feminine spirit that I love. It is a mise en éspace, a scenic reading, with echoes, colors, a music that speaks. I hope it’s a fascinating read. And I am happy to be there in a prestigious event that celebrates the theater ».

Will it still be on stage in the fall?

«This year no, I will resume work with Carlo Verdone, then in 2023/2024 I will devote myself to a beautiful project,“ Ginger e Fred ”, with Alessandro Benvenuti, whose direction and dramaturgical adaptation from the screenplay of Fellini’s film. Fantastic, musical show, in large theaters, a beautiful cast and dancing too ».