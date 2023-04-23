Mónica Rodríguez’s annoyance for a service that was very expensive

“At my mom’s house I went from 80,000 to 306,000 this month and next month it’s going for the same thing”, “In my house it went up from 120 thousand to 573 thousand and No matter how much I went to complain, they never wanted to take care of me and this is the date, no one helps, I had to go to another place”, “In my house I spend 180.000 a 420.000 a few months ago without any change in consumption habits”, were some of the comments.

At the moment, the Enel Codensa company has not made a public statement on the matter or responded to the claims of users on social networks.

Mónica Rodríguez was “verified” on Twitter without paying a single peso

The Channel One news presenter appeared on her Twitter account to talk about what happened this Friday, April 21, with this important platform where the suppression of blue pimps that indicate whether an account is verified or not was evident, something very popular. among opinion leaders.

The woman from Antioquia decided to take what was happening with humor and leave a subtle criticism about it, since while many opinion leaders were talking about it after losing their verifications, she wrote the following tweet:

“I already verified myself,” she said, accompanying the message with some emojis, including one of a chick.

Rodríguez’s comment generated all kinds of reactions and comments among Internet users who did not hesitate to congratulate the journalist for taking the situation that way:

“Yes you are”, “I am also thinking about how to verify myself”, “I already belong to the chicken shop”, “Now I verify myself too”, “I am going to copy myself”, “Self-verification”, “That chick is much better than the pimp ”, were some of the opinions in this regard.

It should be noted that since Elon Musk became more involved with Twitter, the social network has gone through different changes, including having to pay with having a verified account.

Likewise, there have been many personalities who have lost the blue chulito, as happened with several Colombian politicians such as María Fernanda Cabal, Fico Gutiérrez, Mafe Carrascal, among others.