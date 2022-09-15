Monica Segat is the first woman to lead a battalion of the Alpini, the 9 / o Regiment L’Aquila, made up of about 450 soldiers: yesterday the inauguration ceremony of the lieutenant colonel of the Army. A historic date. She too for the Settimo Alpini in Belluno, where she served for seven long years.

Monica is 43 years old. She is from Vittorio Veneto and is married to an officer, also commander of a battalion of the Alpine troops. She is a mother, she has a son, Nicola. In 2000 she had recently graduated as an accountant and had been working for a few months in a legal office in San Vendemiano. When you read the notice of competition in the Official Gazette, you didn’t think twice. She submitted the application to enter the Academy, she passed the selections and on October 16, 2000, together with 40 other colleagues, she joined the first course open to female staff. In her curriculum there is also a degree in Strategic Sciences. “My coming from a town so tied to the history of the First World War has influenced my life choices,” she said several times.

“To my men and women,” declares Commander Segat, “I will tell them that they must understand that I will demand the utmost commitment from them. But at the same time they need to know that I will be the first to question myself. And my door will always be open ».

The 9th Eagle Regiment has a glorious history; they are the heirs of the black feathers protagonists of the dramatic retreat from Russia. What awaits the Lieutenant Colonel of the Army is not an easy task.

By the end of the year, seven women will be leading a battalion: they are those who entered the Academy in Modena in 2000, when for the first time military careers were opened to women. Monica got there to be a soldier for several reasons. Vittorio Veneto certainly has something to do with it, «a land where the presence of the Alpine troops is very much felt». But above all “the curiosity and the desire to find, at the age of 20, something that allows you to expand your expectations and desires”.

It wasn’t easy. «Especially at the beginning, it takes conviction, tenacity and a spirit of sacrifice. It was difficult ». But, she is keen to clarify, not as a woman: «It was difficult for everyone, men and women. And I’ve never felt any difference in treatment. ‘ And the fact that there are no differences is a concept she insists on. There are none in the choice, which requires “maximum availability, desire to put oneself at the service of others and a spirit of sacrifice”. And there are no attitudes to take: “It’s not a normal job, it takes conviction and passion.” Whether you are a man or whether you are a woman.

Now the responsibility of 450 people awaits him. “It’s a burden,” Segat admits, “but also a source of pride. Because I got the greatest satisfactions from whoever I commanded ».

And then there is the son, the family. Her husband is also an officer of the Alpine troops and is about to leave a battalion command. “So far we have always organized ourselves and we will continue to do so. This year I took care of our son, who is a child who adapts easily and knows who mom and dad are. Now it will be my husband’s turn. ‘ FRANCESCO DAL MAS