Monitoring for rains intensified in the most vulnerable areas of the country – Diario La Página

The National Civil Protection System has intensified active monitoring in the areas considered most vulnerable during the winter season.

Within the Winter 2023 Plan that the Government maintains in execution at the national level, Civil Protection maintains in force a monitoring plan of the areas of greatest vulnerability due to the rains.

Faced with a real threat of storms, the action protocols of the first response institutions are activated with the aim of safeguarding the lives of the population.

Permanently works on preventive monitoring for rains in the Tamulasco river, in the Primavera subdivision, Chalatenango and in the Málaga neighborhood, in the Arenal river, Montserrat, San Salvador.

“As the Government of President Nayib Bukele, we remain at the service of our population 24/7, carrying out actions in order to safeguard their lives,” emphasized the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, Juan Carlos Bidegain.

Likewise, monitoring has been carried out in Las Pavas hill, in Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán and in the La Estación neighborhood, street towards San Cristóbal and kilometer 35 of the Pan-American highway.

Meanwhile, the El Salvador Fire Department worked to remove the branches of a tree that fell on the roof of a house located in Colonia Veracruz, in the municipality of Chalatenango.

Civil Protection and Firefighters teams also removed a large tree that fell on a house at kilometer 1 and a half of the Pan-American highway, in the Adesco Flores community, sector 4, Ilopango, San Salvador; while another tree was also removed from the power line at kilometer 24 and a half of the Santa Isabel neighborhood, Istagua canton, San Pedro Perulapán, Cuscatlán department.