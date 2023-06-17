Monkeypox cases have been discovered in succession in Beijing, Guangzhou and other places. How to deal with them scientifically?Expert Response-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: Beijing, Guangzhou and other places have successively detected monkeypox cases, how to deal with them scientifically?Expert response

Recently, cases of monkeypox virus infection have been detected successively in Beijing, Guangzhou and other places. What is monkeypox virus and how is it spread? How to monitor and report key groups? What symptoms should seek medical attention in time? In response to hot social concerns, the National Health Commission and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention recently organized experts to accept interviews with Xinhua News Agency reporters and respond specifically. The general population is less likely to be infected with monkeypox “Monkeypox is an animal-derived disease caused by monkeypox virus. In the past, it was mainly endemic in West and Central Africa.” Shi Guoqing, deputy director and researcher of the Health Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that currently every epidemic in the world About 90 cases of monkeypox were reported every week, and the epidemic situation of monkeypox was already at a low level. On May 11 this year, the World Health Organization announced that the monkeypox outbreak no longer constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”. Recently, with the increasing trend of monkeypox cases in some Asian countries, a small number of cases have also appeared in individual cities in my country. Since May 2022, monkeypox outbreaks have occurred in many places around the world. my country’s disease control agencies have attached great importance to it, and have continued to carry out risk assessment and timely reporting in terms of strengthening the health and quarantine of immigrants, monitoring high-risk groups of infection, and monitoring symptoms in medical institutions. Experts pointed out that monkeypox virus mainly enters the human body through damaged skin and mucous membranes. As ordinary people, there are very few opportunities to contact, so don’t worry too much, let alone panic, and maintain a good attitude. Shi Guoqing said that the current detection of monkeypox epidemics in my country is relatively timely. The next step is to further strengthen publicity and education and health monitoring of key populations, and timely discover and deal with potential hidden epidemics. Health monitoring of high-risk groups. Monitoring and reporting of key populations According to the “Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of Monkeypox (2022 Edition)”, people entering and exiting the country and people in epidemic-affected areas need to pay attention to the monkeypox epidemic information in their country. In endemic monkeypox areas, try to avoid contact with rodents and primates ( including sick or dead animals). See also Entrusted to social services, he threatens a customer in a bar in Castiadas with a knife At the same time, returnees from epidemic areas need to pay attention to self-health monitoring. When symptoms such as rash appear, they should take the initiative to seek medical treatment and inform the doctor of their travel history in epidemic areas to facilitate diagnosis and treatment. Lu Fan, deputy director and researcher of the AIDS Prevention Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that people with a history of contact and exposure should strengthen self-health monitoring, and even if they have not yet developed symptoms, they are encouraged to actively contact the local CDC for consultation and reporting. time to do related testing. At the same time, reduce close contact with people around you, especially sexual partners. Seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur Li Tong, Chief Physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, once said that after being infected with monkeypox virus, the early clinical symptoms are similar to those of influenza, including fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, etc. Some infected people will feel lethargic , Drowsiness. “Generally, skin rash and enlarged lymph nodes will appear about three days after the above symptoms appear, including the neck, armpits, groin, head and face, etc., and may also involve the limbs, genitals, oral mucosa, etc. Some patients may have complications, and very few Encephalitis occurs in severe cases.” Li Tong once introduced that if you find yourself with a history of exposure to monkeypox, or if you have the above corresponding symptoms, you should seek medical treatment in time and inform the doctor of the contact history and exposure history. Li Tong once said that from the perspective of clinical conditions, most monkeypox cases are mild and common, and can be cured by themselves. The current treatment is mainly to do a good job of protective isolation and symptomatic treatment. For example, when fever occurs, use antipyretic drugs and add more fluids; after the pox and herpes rupture, wipe and disinfect with iodophor and alcohol to prevent secondary infection. See also F1: test in Bahrain, without appeal before the start - F1

Recently, cases of monkeypox virus infection have been detected successively in Beijing, Guangzhou and other places. What is monkeypox virus and how is it spread? How to monitor and report key groups? What symptoms should seek medical attention in time? In response to hot social concerns, the National Health Commission and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention recently organized experts to accept interviews with Xinhua News Agency reporters and respond specifically.

The general population is less likely to be infected with monkeypox

“Monkeypox is an animal-derived disease caused by monkeypox virus. In the past, it was mainly endemic in West and Central Africa.” Shi Guoqing, deputy director and researcher of the Health Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that currently every epidemic in the world About 90 cases of monkeypox were reported every week, and the epidemic situation of monkeypox was already at a low level. On May 11 this year, the World Health Organization announced that the monkeypox outbreak no longer constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”. Recently, with the increasing trend of monkeypox cases in some Asian countries, a small number of cases have also appeared in individual cities in my country.

Since May 2022, monkeypox outbreaks have occurred in many places around the world. my country’s disease control agencies have attached great importance to it, and have continued to carry out risk assessment and timely reporting in terms of strengthening the health and quarantine of immigrants, monitoring high-risk groups of infection, and monitoring symptoms in medical institutions.

Experts pointed out that monkeypox virus mainly enters the human body through damaged skin and mucous membranes. As ordinary people, there are very few opportunities to contact, so don’t worry too much, let alone panic, and maintain a good attitude.

Shi Guoqing said that the current detection of monkeypox epidemics in my country is relatively timely. The next step is to further strengthen publicity and education and health monitoring of key populations, and timely discover and deal with potential hidden epidemics. Health monitoring of high-risk groups.

Monitoring and reporting of key populations

According to the “Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of Monkeypox (2022 Edition)”, people entering and exiting the country and people in epidemic-affected areas need to pay attention to the monkeypox epidemic information in their country. In endemic monkeypox areas, try to avoid contact with rodents and primates ( including sick or dead animals).

At the same time, returnees from epidemic areas need to pay attention to self-health monitoring. When symptoms such as rash appear, they should take the initiative to seek medical treatment and inform the doctor of their travel history in epidemic areas to facilitate diagnosis and treatment.

Lu Fan, deputy director and researcher of the AIDS Prevention Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that people with a history of contact and exposure should strengthen self-health monitoring, and even if they have not yet developed symptoms, they are encouraged to actively contact the local CDC for consultation and reporting. time to do related testing. At the same time, reduce close contact with people around you, especially sexual partners.

Seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur

Li Tong, Chief Physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, once said that after being infected with monkeypox virus, the early clinical symptoms are similar to those of influenza, including fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, etc. Some infected people will feel lethargic , Drowsiness.

“Generally, skin rash and enlarged lymph nodes will appear about three days after the above symptoms appear, including the neck, armpits, groin, head and face, etc., and may also involve the limbs, genitals, oral mucosa, etc. Some patients may have complications, and very few Encephalitis occurs in severe cases.” Li Tong once introduced that if you find yourself with a history of exposure to monkeypox, or if you have the above corresponding symptoms, you should seek medical treatment in time and inform the doctor of the contact history and exposure history.

Li Tong once said that from the perspective of clinical conditions, most monkeypox cases are mild and common, and can be cured by themselves. The current treatment is mainly to do a good job of protective isolation and symptomatic treatment. For example, when fever occurs, use antipyretic drugs and add more fluids; after the pox and herpes rupture, wipe and disinfect with iodophor and alcohol to prevent secondary infection.