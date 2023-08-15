“‘Mono Charles’ would have participated in the murder of a tourist in Plaza Alfonso López”: Cesar Police

With the capture of Charles López Jiménez, better known as `Mono Charles´, among other arrests, the commander of the Police Department Cesar (E), Colonel Eduardo Chamorro Pinzón, presented this Monday the balance of police activity throughout the department of Cesarduring the weekend.

“This person had been released from prison for a month, he commits a crime again, but through our GOES group (Special Security Operations Groups) he was captured in flagrante delicto for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or illegal carrying of firearms. (…) and is left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation”Chamorro expressed when referring to the capture of ´Mono Charles`.

“According to information supplied, This individual would have been a participant in the criminal act where Mr. Pedro Reyes dies in the vicinity of Plaza Alfonso Lópezthese facts are the subject of investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, “reported Colonel Eduardo Chamorro Pinzón

In addition to the arrest of the aforementioned individual, The National Police presented the arrest of two people captured for trafficking, manufacturing and/or illegal carrying of weapons; two people arrested for abusive carnal access in children under 14 years of age, including the case of a father who abused his own daughter in the municipality of Curumaní; and two people captured for prisoner escape.

Chamorro Pinzón also mentioned that An articulated work is being done, in order to carry out the pertinent investigations that allow us to find the perpetrators of the murder of a person in El Copey and the homicides that occurred in the municipality of Aguachica during the past weekend.

“We remind the community that security is everyone’s commitment, we are working in coordination with municipal and departmental entities, hand in hand with the authorities and communities (…) we need them to continue to trust their National Police”, he finished.

