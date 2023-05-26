Monopoly in times of war and siege

Yemenat

Khaled Massad

It is very unfortunate that what is happening in the Abs district of Hajjah governorate is an attempt to monopolize the sale of electricity by some merchants and individuals who want to make large profits at the expense of the besieged people, under the blessing of the competent authorities, whose mouthpiece says, “Do not cripple me and do not cast me away,” meaning nor I entered..!

They enjoy selling electricity to citizens at high prices, and they justify that with the high prices of oil derivatives, at a time when they are fighting with might and main all options and solutions (solar systems) through which they can reduce the price of the per-kilo tariff. .

To bring the picture closer, there are investors in the field of electricity in this directorate since the beginning of the aggression, we do not say that they provide a great service as much as they are investors, but they faced a wave of rising diesel during the height of the aggression, and they pay monthly revenues to the Ministry of Electricity, and when solutions began to be available in the possibility of reducing the price of the kilo tariff Watts for citizens by benefiting from solar systems and integrating them with their generators, which certainly reduces their operating expenses and commitment at a reasonable and acceptable price. The leadership of the Directorate attended and prevented them and threatened them from installing solar systems (according to a written complaint that I keep a copy of). With the capabilities of the subscribers, “commit them to buy electricity from a (new) investor and then sell it to the citizens,” or it is forbidden to install their solar systems..!

If the picture is clear, they support a new investor to monopolize the sale of electricity at the expense of investors nine years ago!

They prevent the installation of solar systems for investors who have been present since the beginning of the war, and allow their installation for a new investor!!!

Why do you encourage monopoly and prevent competition between investors..?? And for the benefit of all this..?!

Then is it reasonable for all this to happen in a district where the best of the honest Mujahideen are present..?

The leadership of the Directorate must refrain from double standards, work responsibly and conscientiously, and not take advantage of the difficult circumstances that people are exposed to during times of war and siege.

We must all work to challenge this phenomenon and combat it through appropriate legal and national means.

The government and the regulators concerned with the electricity sector, and private companies, must work together to improve the infrastructure, encourage investment in renewable energy, ensure free competition in the market, encourage healthy competition between investors, prevent monopoly, and work to ensure the provision of electricity service at affordable prices to citizens and reduce electricity tariffs in this directorate. poor.