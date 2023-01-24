The Governor (r) of Cesar, Luis Alberto Monsalvo Gnecco, once again appeared in court for a imputation of charges that the Prosecutor’s Office did against him for alleged corruption in 23 contracts who celebrated to toast humanitarian aid to families affected by covid-19.

Monsalvo Gnecco was held responsible for contract crimes without meeting requirements and embezzlement for appropriation in favor of third parties, of which did not accept charges.

According to the investigation, the governor violated the principles of transparency, economy and objective selection when processing the 23 contracts to obtain market kits aimed at the vulnerable population of the department of Cesar during the health emergency.

The manifest urgency decreed by the pandemic allowed the Government of Cesar to make contracts directly, but it would not have carried out a rigorous analysis that would allow determining what was the optimal offer to choose the contractors in relation to cost – benefit.

A scenario that presumably would have caused the kits purchased in total for a value of $9.094.617.600 present cost overruns due to improper determination of unit food prices.

For example, in some contracts Powdered milk of 380 grams was set at $11,500 despite the fact that in official companies such as Colanta and Nestlé it cost $7,306 at the time, beans of 500 grams were set at $8,000 and the average value was $3,000, oil was contracted by $8,500 and the average value was $4,760, the canned tuna was paid at $6,446.46 and the market value was $3,800.

In addition, it was established that each kit had a unit value of $126.600 despite the fact that the harmonic mean established in each contract determined that the price could have been lower.

Thus, when carrying out an analysis of the winning quotes for the 23 processes, it was determined that the unit prices of some products varied considerably, reaching differences greater than 200%.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office determined that of the 23 contracts, only seven of them showed a patrimonial detriment of $505.108.582.

“You were warned by the media in the department of Cesar and by the Comptroller General of the Nation of the accumulation of irregularities that hung over the different contractual processes and, instead of listening to them and correcting the course, dismissed them and continued with each of the contractual procedures”, stated Andrés Alberto Palencia, prosecutor 10 delegated before the Court in a hearing held in the Superior Court of Bogota.

THE GOVERNOR

Luis Alberto Monsalvo, for his part, indicated that it was innocent and that it complied with the control and surveillance of the contractual functions that he had delegated an official to process the contracts.

With this there are already three processes that Monsalvo faces, but on this occasion the Prosecutor’s Office did not request a insurance measure against him.

Monsalvo already has a home security measure for two criminal proceedings for apparent irregularities in the School Feeding ProgramPAE, from the department of Cesar.