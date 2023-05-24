Home » Monserrath Astudillo represents the golden years in ‘La Casa de la Cuca’
Monserrath Astudillo represents the golden years in 'La Casa de la Cuca'

by admin
Monserrath Astudillo represents the golden years in ‘La Casa de la Cuca’

Monserrath Astudillo invites to the presentation of his work. / THE MERCURY


A play that has many components that represent the elderly will be presented by the actress from Cuenca, Monserrath Astudillo, at the Pumapungo Theater, in performance from May 24 to 26, at 8:00 p.m.

The actress describes the character as an archetypal character that is identifiable beyond the accent, Cuenca dialect because it has those elements that represent the golden years of people.

It has the meaning “of forgetfulness, of mental blackouts, of idylls and lucid dreams that granny have.”

The concept, according to the actress, also focuses on the loneliness that age often brings. In her work, “Aunt Cuquita has a son who has not visited her for a long time and she lives with the illusion of seeing the product of her entrails again.”

Tickets can be purchased through ‘Meet to go’, at the theater on the days of the show or WhatsApp 097 979 8709, with bank transfer. (REM) (I)

