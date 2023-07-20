Home » Monsignor José Mario Bacci calls for unity on the 213th anniversary of the independence of Colombia
Monsignor José Mario Bacci calls for unity and to leave sterile polarizations behind to put the person at the center.

This July 20, 2023, Colombia celebrates 213 years of independence. In a message addressed to the parishioners of the Diocese of Santa Marta, Monsignor José Mario Bacci expressed his joy and appreciation for the efforts of so many men and women who fought for a free, autonomous and independent nation.

In his message, Monsignor Bacci also called for unity, citing the Cardinal Bergoglio at a national holiday in Argentina: “we all put the country on our shoulders”. According to Monsignor Bacci, it is necessary to leave sterile polarizations behind and develop the capacity for convergence to put the person at the center, especially the weakest and most vulnerable.

Monsignor Bacci called for the creativity of charity and for concrete, effective and consistent efforts to lift populations out of poverty and transform the country into a place of opportunities for all. At the end of his message, he gave his blessing to everyone and asked God for his help to move forward in these noble purposes aimed at magnifying the country.

