Monsignor Rolando Álvarez Stands Firm in Nicaragua Despite Regime’s Attempts to Exile Him

Headline: Bishop of Matagalpa Refuses Exile Offered by Ortega Regime, Continues to Resist in Nicaragua

Subheadline: Monsignor Rolando Álvarez’s captivity proves to be a burden on the Ortega government

[Location] – The Bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, remains in captivity despite multiple attempts by the Ortega regime to force him into exile. Since his unjust and illegal imprisonment on August 19, 2022, Monsignor Álvarez has emerged as a prominent critic of the regime and a symbol of peaceful resistance.

According to political analyst Eliseo Núñez, Monsignor Álvarez’s refusal to leave Nicaragua “does enormous damage, not only to the image of the regime but also to the sense of strength they aim to project to their supporters.” His continued captivity is considered a heavy burden on the authority that sentenced him to 26 years in prison, stated political analyst José Dávila Membreño.

The Ortega regime has made several attempts to banish Monsignor Álvarez, offering him freedom in exchange for exile. However, the religious leader has steadfastly refused to leave the country. The regime’s repeated failures to break his spirit have only served to exacerbate their problems.

In February 2022, Monsignor Álvarez rejected an offer to be exiled to the United States alongside 222 political prisoners. As a result, he was transferred from his house arrest in Managua to the Tipitapa Penitentiary System, also known as La Modelo, where he received a prison sentence of over 26 years.

This week, the dictatorship once again attempted to force the bishop into exile. On Tuesday, July 4, various national and international media outlets reported that Álvarez had been taken from La Modelo to be sent to Rome as part of a negotiation between the regime, the Vatican, and the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (CEN). However, the negotiations ultimately failed as Monsignor Álvarez refused to be exiled and was promptly returned to prison on Wednesday, July 5.

Despite the regime’s persistent efforts, Monsignor Álvarez remains steadfast in his refusal to bow down to the Ortega regime. His resilience and unwavering commitment to freedom within Nicaragua have earned him admiration and respect. According to Eliseo Núñez, Monsignor Álvarez represents a symbol of challenge to the Ortega system, projecting an image of strength and leaving the regime with no way out.

Núñez further added, “Ortega faces the possibility of conflict every day, and the only thing preventing it is the willingness of Nicaraguans not to seek a violent resolution. Monsignor Álvarez is someone much bigger than him, not afraid of his repression, weapons, jails, or confiscations. It is very difficult for Ortega to face someone like him.”

The silence of Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the CEN on the captivity of Monsignor Álvarez has raised concerns. Human rights defender Gonzalo Carrión expressed regret over the lack of public gestures from the church leadership, attributing it to the state of terror under the Ortega dictatorship. However, Carrión criticized Cardinal Brenes for disqualifying the independent press and highlighting the need for transparency and information regarding the bishop’s situation.

In conclusion, the refusal of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez to accept exile continues to challenge the Ortega regime, attracting both admiration and concern. As the bishop maintains his stance, the international community watches closely, empathizing with his peaceful resistance and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the escalating crisis in Nicaragua.

