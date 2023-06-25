Monsoon active in Telangana, smoky rain in Hyderabad, more than 783 mm rainfall record, roads and low-lying areas under water, alert issued

Monsoon active in Telangana, heavy rain in Hyderabad on Saturday night

783 More than 1 mm of rain recorded, roads and low-lying areas under water, traffic system paralysed

More rain is expected in the state during the next two days, Elo Alert issued

Hyderabad: 24/Jun (Sahar News.com)

This year, the Monsoon has entered Telangana state after a delay of more than two weeks. The capital city of Hyderabad has been covered. While the first monsoon rains have started in some districts as well. It has been raining intermittently in Hyderabad for the last two days. The series continues.

Heavy rains and heavy rains are continuing in various areas of Hyderabad since late Saturday evening. Due to this heavy rain, traffic has been paralyzed in many areas, roads and low-lying areas have come under water. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. People have been warned not to step out of their homes unnecessarily.

Tonight is Saturday night 30-8 It started raining from 12:00 PM. Especially in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Manikonda, Yusuf Gowda, Mianpur, Panja Gutta, Amirpet, Dilsukh Nagar, LB Nagar, Vansthalipur, except for the heaviest rain in almost all the areas of the old city. The main roads offer a view of lakes and ponds. Night 30-11 Heavy, light and heavy rains are continuing in many areas of the city till midnight.

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in other areas of Hyderabad. It is also predicted that in the future 24 More rain is likely with thundershowers during the hours.

Highest in Hyderabad today according to Meteorological Department 65 mm rainfall was recorded in Jubilee Hills. In Sheikh Peet 55.3 mm, in a division of Seri Lingampally 51.3 mm and in other divisions 50.8 In two more divisions of mm Sheikh Peet respectively 46 mm and41.3 mm of rainfall has been recorded at Rajendranagar 40.3 mm., in Begumpet (Secunderabad). 39.5 mm,

Yusuf in Gowda 39 MM, in Khairitabad 37.3 mm., in Patigada 37 mm, in Masherabad 36.3 mm., at Chanda Nagar (Seri Lingampally). 34.3 In mm, capra 31.8 mm, in Balanagar 31.5 Millimeters, in inches 30,5 mm, in the other two circles of Rajendarnagar and Mulkajgiri respectively 29.3 mm and in Bundla Gowda 28 mm of rainfall has been recorded. While the details of recorded rainfall are not available in other areas of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, highest in Nagalgada in Sangaredy district 67.5 mm of rain has been recorded. Most of the districts of Telangana including Rangareddy, Waqarabad, Sangareddy, Zaharabad, Narayanpet, Mehboob Nagar, Kamareddy, Pidapalli, Mancharial, Siddipet and other districts also received heavy rain.

Heavy rain alert has been issued in the state during the next two days. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the districts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bhim Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancharial, Jagatial, Kamareddy, Rajna Sarsla, Karimnagar, Jaishankar Bhopal. Other districts including Palli and Padapalli will experience heavy rain during the next two days and an alert has been issued for these districts.

