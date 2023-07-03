Monsoon rains begin today: risk of urban flooding and landslides

The Meteorological Department has predicted monsoon rains in the country from July 3 and has expressed fear of urban flooding in various cities and landslides in mountainous areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, humid winds from the Arabian Sea are entering the upper regions of the country. Westerly winds will enter the upper regions of the country from July 3, resulting in heavy rains or hailstorms in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Guliyat, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and central Punjab till July 8. Is.

It was further said: ‘Urban flooding due to heavy rain in the low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore till July 8, while there is also a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree Guliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Is.’

Heavy rains during July 6 to 8 are likely to cause flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) and adjacent areas of North-Eastern Balochistan.

In the advisory issued by the PMD, it has been said that from July 4th to 7th, heavy rains in the low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore have caused urban flooding and floods in Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Landslides may occur in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Nasirabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musa Khel, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Leh, Kot Addu, Thunderstorms are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

A market submerged in flood water after heavy rain in Lahore on June 26, 2023 (AFP)

On July 7 and 8, heavy rains also occurred in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chur, Padaidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi. It is possible.

According to PMD: ‘From 6th to 8th July heavy rains may cause flooding in DG Khan and adjoining areas of North East Balochistan.’

The Meteorological Department advised farmers to do their work keeping in view the weather forecast and tourists to be careful during this period to avoid any untoward situation.

The Meteorological Department added: ‘Electricity poles, solar panels, etc. may be damaged during mud storms, strong winds and heavy rains, so the public is advised to stay in sheltered areas during this time.’

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also directed the concerned departments in their advisory to be prepared for emergency situations and take necessary measures.

Last year, heavy monsoon rains and floods occurred in Pakistan, due to which one-third of the country was under water.

The flood caused more than 1700 deaths, 33 million affected and 30 billion dollars in damage.

Heavy rains, flooding situation in Afghanistan

In some areas of the Prussian country of Afghanistan, there was loss of life and property due to the flood situation caused by the heavy rains in the last few days.

According to BBC Pashto, Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Disasters under the Taliban government in Afghanistan, said that at least seven people died, nine people were injured and 300 houses were partially or completely destroyed due to the floods.

According to Shafiullah Rahimi, more than 100 animals and more than 1000 acres of agricultural land and gardens have been destroyed in the flood.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department of the Taliban government has predicted strong winds in 13 provinces of the country on Sunday and Monday.

The agency said that in addition to Herat, Farah, Nimroz, Helmand, Kandahar, Ghor, Bamiyan, Dai Kundi, Wardag, Kabul, Balkh, Kunduz and Panjshir provinces, incidents are also expected to occur in Salingon.

