(ANSA) – FLORENCE, FEBRUARY 24 – The plaque in via Scopeti in San Casciano in Val di Pesa (Florence) was found damaged by the police in the afternoon, commemorating the latest victims of the murders attributed to the so-called Monster of Florence, the French engaged couple Nadine Mauriot and Jean Michel Kraveicvhvili, killed in September 1985. The tombstone is in the forest clearing where they had camped in tents and where the bodies were found. The damage, the carabinieri explain, occurred on an unspecified day. The memorial stone was laid on 4 September 2020. It was found broken and cracked in several places.



Investigations were initiated by the carabinieri of the Scandicci company. (HANDLE).

