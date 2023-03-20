news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, MAR 20 – The Mont Blanc tunnel will be closed from 4 September to 18 December 2023 for the execution of restoration works on the vault. This was communicated by the Geie, the structure management group between Italy and France . In the autumn, the first test site will be set up which will allow “to determine the best operating method”, in view of the rehabilitation programme.



The autumn closing period was chosen due to the lower number of vehicles. During the 15 weeks of work, the dismantling of all the safety systems on the vault is foreseen, which cannot be removed and reassembled every day and therefore a total closure to traffic is required. The first test site will operate on a 600-metre stretch of tunnel.



To complete the intervention, expected between 2023 and 2024, 50 million euros will be invested. (HANDLE).

