Montage was expensive for Catalina Ortiz and opens debate on ethics in politics

What did you tell Kienyke?

Before the assembly was known, Kienyke.com spoke with Catalina Ortiz Lalinde. The still candidate spoke of those who had questioned her complaint and pointed out that these messages only led to a re-victimization process.

“I am beaten because what happened on the street should have helped us talk about machismo and what happens to women in this country, because in Colombia many of them attack us, rape us and kill us. But it has been exhausting to receive messages putting I doubt what happened. That has made me harder. What happens to me happens to me and then they come out to say that I made it up or that it is a montage”.

It even led the debate to the fact that many women victims avoid reporting it precisely because they do not pay attention to their complaints and their versions are less valid.

She said she understood why many women victims of sexist violence do not report: once they make known what happened, there are those who judge them, justify the aggressor or question the veracity of the version of the person who has suffered a violation.

He pointed out that those who questioned his complaint were the same ones who, during his period as representative to the Houseattacked her for her political views, bringing up aspects of her personal life.

On the other hand, he denounced that, from what happened, he has received telephone threats and harassment through messages on social networks.

“It has hurt me to see my name dragged in the mud, product of something that happened to me.”

She was clear that the only way she has to do politics is on the street, socializing her ideas on the street. That strategy, she pointed out, will continue, including the “bailovolanteada” (distributing flyers with salsa dancers on stage). However, she temporarily suspended these activities due to the harassment received.