Successfully archived a new edition of the savoy cabbage festival. The Palio dei Comuni delivered the victory for the second time to the combination (driver and groom) linked by draw, to the Municipality of Bollengo. The trophy was presented by Mayor Luigi Ricca to Mirko Rotella and Alexandra Pedrotta, winners of the final heats. Deserved second place for Massimo Filisetti and Fabio Amione, who competed for Burolo, while Andrea and Matteo Lenarduzzi for the Municipality of Banchette d’Ivrea finished third. At the end, parade of honor for all sixteen sports carriages, representing as many Municipalities. (video by Massimo Sardo)

