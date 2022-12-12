Home News Montalto, the Pitti pastry shop receives the Gambero Rosso sustainability award
News

Montalto, the Pitti pastry shop receives the Gambero Rosso sustainability award

by admin
Montalto, the Pitti pastry shop receives the Gambero Rosso sustainability award

history

An experimental vegetable garden in Borgofranco d’Ivrea for the production of fruit, vegetables and medicinal herbs, the wheat grown in the family land, ground in a stone mill, which is used for the production of cakes and cream puffs, combined with the use of renewable sources for energy, have led the Pitti pastry shop in Montalto Dora to earn the Gambero Rosso sustainability award. “For me, sustainability – underlines Paolo Pitti – also means sharing and creating a circular economy, a supply chain capable of generating positive effects on the territory. A double prize that I want to share with those who work with us: From farmers, who support my ideas , to the miller who enlightens me with his art. Thanks to our partners: Valrhona Italia for the technique, innovation, product quality and friendship established. Coldline, Carpigiani and Orved, companies with which we share research and development every day. A group of people who share a common goal can achieve excellent results”. (video by Barbara Torra)

04:07

See also  Aircraft, slow recovery. Passenger traffic down 62.7% in May compared to before Covid

You may also like

Dream job? Pa too static, among young people...

Gua Xuesha Bai Chamber of Commerce unanimously approved...

The anniversary of the massacre, Piazza Fontana the...

The surveyor with a passion for basketball and...

Pensions and the fight against tax evasion: the...

Justice, Nordio opens a new front: “Warranty notice...

Li Keqiang: After the optimization of epidemic prevention...

Ivrea, forty poets on stage at the first...

Chieti, Amazon courier dies: he was trying to...

Ex Bertoli area, an area of ​​29 thousand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy