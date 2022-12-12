history

An experimental vegetable garden in Borgofranco d’Ivrea for the production of fruit, vegetables and medicinal herbs, the wheat grown in the family land, ground in a stone mill, which is used for the production of cakes and cream puffs, combined with the use of renewable sources for energy, have led the Pitti pastry shop in Montalto Dora to earn the Gambero Rosso sustainability award. “For me, sustainability – underlines Paolo Pitti – also means sharing and creating a circular economy, a supply chain capable of generating positive effects on the territory. A double prize that I want to share with those who work with us: From farmers, who support my ideas , to the miller who enlightens me with his art. Thanks to our partners: Valrhona Italia for the technique, innovation, product quality and friendship established. Coldline, Carpigiani and Orved, companies with which we share research and development every day. A group of people who share a common goal can achieve excellent results”. (video by Barbara Torra)

04:07