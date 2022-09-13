average increase in the cost of ski passes of approximately 7-8 percent. Croce d’Aune Sviluppo, which manages the ski resorts of Monte Avena, has tried to contain as much as possible the increases in view of the winter season, which are inevitable these days in the face of the surge in energy prices.

As for weekdays from Monday to Friday, the cost of the weekday increases by 2 euros, from the previous 20 euros to 22. One euro plus both for the morning (8.30-12.30) and for the afternoon (12.30-16.30), which go from 15 to 16 euros. For holidays (Saturday and Sunday), the daily ticket goes up from 23 euros to 25 and the daily after 10.30 in the morning from 21 to 23 euros, while the morning and afternoon go up from 20 to 21 euros.

Finally, the 2-hour pass goes from € 14 to € 15 and the 3-hour pass goes up from € 18 to € 19. The price of the seasonal ski pass, which will be evaluated with the ski clubs, has yet to be decided.

“It is the least that could be done, to try to meet customers, aware that costs have increased for everyone, even for the family that has to live”, the administrator of Croce d’Aune Sviluppo opens his arms. Lionello Gorza, considering that avoiding increases would have been practically impossible, given the situation. Monte Avena wants to confirm its vocation as the first landing place for children who want to put on skis without crazy expenses and with the convenience of not having to make long car trips to be on the slopes.

«We focus above all on the Feltre area and the upper Treviso area, thinking in particular of families. That’s our clientele », Gorza reiterates.

«We are confident that natural snow will arrive, in order to be able to contain expenses, aware that it will be a difficult winter for everyone. We are also a little worried by the fact that people have to bear a lot of expenses and it will be necessary to see how many will come to ski “, comments the administration of Croce d’Aune Sviluppo, which estimates an increase in electricity prices at least three hundred for hundred. “On cable cars, the cost of electricity is one of the highest, together with that of personnel.”

The goal is to start the ski season in early December. «We plan to open for the 8th», says Lionello Gorza. “We are focusing a lot on the Christmas period, which is very important for us,” he emphasizes. «We are talking to the ski clubs in Feltre, which are the ones that bring us the hardest work. We will go to meet them ».

In addition to the downhill slopes, a ring will also be prepared for walking with snowshoes and a cross-country track will also be held throughout the winter. A 360-degree offer for mountain users, for whom Monte Avena is confirmed as a reference point close to home. “It’s a gym. We teach many children to ski, which are the future of those who will go skiing in the big resorts », remarks Lionello Gorza. «The role of small ski resorts is fundamental for the future of skiing».