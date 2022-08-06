Home News Montebelluna, an irrigation pipe breaks and creates a landslide that blocks a road
Montebelluna, an irrigation pipe breaks and creates a landslide that blocks a road

A car ran into the river of mud but managed to stop. There are no injuries

MONTEBELLUNA. An irrigation pipe in a hillside vineyard breaks and the water causes a landslide that blocks the road. It happened on the night between 5 and 6 August 2022 in Montebelluna, Mercato Vecchio.

The road concerned is via Foresto, invaded by mud and made not passable to cars. Mercato Vecchio has also been without another road connection for two years, via Groppa, due to another landslide and the inconveniences for the hamlet become heavy (there are still two other roads connecting with the plain).

A passing car ran into the landslide but managed to stop close to the mud, there are no injuries.

During the night, the firefighters and civil protection for traffic intervened. The road is currently closed, checks are being carried out before starting to clear the mud.

