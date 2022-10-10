An Italian national team, especially Sport Life, is involved in the world swimming championships for children with Down syndrome scheduled for October 15 in Portugal: 5 of the 12 athletes who will make up the Italian team come from the Montebelluna association. I’m Martina Villanova, Gianmaria Roncato, Eleonora Stay, Anna Dobnik, Lorenzo Iannettithe last two new entries in the national team, the others long-term nationals.

They arrive from Montebelluna, Vedelago, Castelfranco, Sernaglia della Battaglia, but their home is the “Chiara Giavi” swimming pools in Montebelluna. From 15 October they will be in Albufeira, Portugal, to face the 10th edition of the World Swimming Championships organized by the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization.

Among the five there are multi-medal and athletes in their first world experience. The leader is Martina Villanova, from Sernaglia, who will do all the style competitions, 67 medals between gold, silver and bronze to her credit between the World and European Championships, also Gianmaria Roncato, backstroke, has a conspicuous book of medals, so many that remembers the number. Between individual competitions and relay races, it will be them who will bring the colors of Italy to Portugal. They are very motivated, ready to stock up on medals in Portugal as well.

«Just look at them – he says the president of Sport Life, Daniela Marcuzzo – Their looks speak for themselves ».

The secret of so much strength in Sport Life athletes who train for two hours a day in the Montebelluna pool? «They are athletes – he explains the coach Luana Sartorato – and are treated by athletes ».

On Saturday 8 October they were celebrated before the Portuguese expedition at the Loggia dei Grani in Montebelluna, present the mayor of Montebelluna, Adalberto Bordin, with his council, the president of the Province, Stefano Marcon, the mayor of Vedelago Cristina Andretta, the deputy mayor of Sernaglia Paola Balliana, and all the friends of Sport Life .

Heard the memory of Giovanni Menegon and the condolences for the tragedy in the A4 by the mayor Adalberto Bordin, then the spur: “Bring high – he said – the banner of Montebelluna”.

“Even that of the Province of Treviso and the Municipality of Castelfranco” echoed the president of the Province and mayor of Castelfranco Stefano Marcon and on the same line the mayor of Vedelago Cristina Andretta and the deputy mayor of Sernaglia Paola Balliana.

And then free rein to the exultation of the five champions and their friends of Sport Life, an association led by Daniela Marcuzzo, who has 36 years of history behind it, 125 registered athletesa staff of 64 people including coaches, volunteers and management and secretarial staff and which has over 50 participations of its athletes in regional, national and international championships on file.