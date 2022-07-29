The green areas of Manin, Via San Carlo and Contea are in the sights. The mothers who had accompanied their children to play became aware of the vandalism. Civil protection immediately at work to clean and disinfect

MONTEBELLUNA. Unspeakable act of vandalism against slides and merry-go-rounds in three public areas. They were smeared with feces and urine. Slides and merry-go-rounds were found in the central Manin park, in the one in via San Carlo in Contea and in the area adjacent to the hamlet of San Gaetano. It was the mothers who took their children on the rides to realize that they had been filthy overnight.

The carabinieri and local police officers then went to the three parks and started investigations to trace the perpetrators of such a repellent gesture, then the Civil Protection volunteers cleaned and disinfected the games with special products.

“I feel disgust, indignation and bewilderment at what happened but, apparently, there is never any limit to the worst – the mayor Adalberto Bordin reacts – Already in themselves vandalism is reprehensible actions, but in this case the behaviors are really incommentable both for the gesture itself and because they concern carousels used by absolutely innocent and harmless people such as children. A dutiful thanks to the Civil Protection who promptly went to the site to disinfect the gross areas. I warmly invite those responsible to come out into the open, assuming their responsibilities and trying to remedy, as far as possible, the bad example they have set for the community ».