MONTEBELLUNA. «I rejoiced in your results and suffered with you every time I perceived the pain of your experiences. I wanted to protect you from the ugliness of the world. I have a wonderful school in my heart, because without you it would be just one among many. But you have been and are magical ». It is just one of the exciting passages of the farewell letter that Rosita De Bortoli, a school principal who leaves the “Angela Veronese” high school in Montebelluna, wrote to her children. Her moving words, full of passion, which show the best side of the school.

«To my Beloved, to my Liceo Angela Veronese, to you splendid creatures. I have in my heart a wonderful school, a family, a house, the casket of my treasures – writes De Bortoli in his letter, reported on the institute’s social channels – Treasures that have faces, bright eyes and smiles full of rainbow colors. I have in my heart the hopes, the fears, the difficulties, the victories and the small defeats. I have stories, outbursts and laughter that today break and then mend the heart of those who said, that last and festive day of school: VI I LOVO! ».

«I loved watching you and enjoying your greetings, your smiles, our, sometimes timid, but more often goliardic exchanges. I rejoiced in your results and suffered with you every time I perceived the pain of your experiences. I wanted to protect you from the ugliness of the world. I have a wonderful school in my heart, because without you it would be just one among many. But you have been and are magical ».

«You are not a number that reaches up to 10. Be curious, nourish yourselves with knowledge because remember that Love is Knowledge, and the school must educate to sentiment. Well, the trials of life see me here to greet you with these words, while tears cloud your sight, and breathless sighs follow the beat of my suffering heart. Be beauty! ».