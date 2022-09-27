The city stopped to say goodbye to Giovanni Menegon, who made the municipal swimming pools a cradle of champions. It is no coincidence that the former nationals who grew up in the home of Montebelluna Nuoto were carrying the coffin covered with a pillow of red roses in front of the altar: Klaus Lanzarini, Federico Colbertaldo, Moreno Gallina, swimmers who competed in the World Championships and Olympics. But there was not only the world of swimming yesterday in the Duomo, represented at the regional level by the president of Fin Roberto Codognato, there was the world of football, athletics, fencing, basketball, all the other sports that in Menegon saw an example.

daniele macca

And next to them the political world: the mayors of Montebelluna Bordin and Valdobbiadene Fregonese with their councilors, the regional councilors Marzio Favero and Tommaso Razzolini, the former senator Laura Puppato, municipal councilors. And so many people, about a thousand, a tangible sign of how many friends and admirers Giovanni Menegon had, who passed away on Friday evening at the age of 85. On the altar the banner of the city, the banner of the Panathlon Club, other flags, while in the transept the athletes of Montebelluna Nuoto (including the captain of the national team at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Callegari) and of Sport were lined up in uniform Life, instructors, coaches (the historic coach Bane has also arrived) and Sport Life.

Farewell to Giovanni Menegon, under his guidance Montenuoto became a hotbed of talents enzo favero

September 25, 2022



Many young people in sports uniform, the first to whom Monsignor Antonio Genovese addressed with these words: “The first beautiful thing about Giovanni is you guys, because you are the life that Giovanni dreamed of and for which he committed himself”. And he added, addressing ideally to the historic president of Montenuoto: “You had a full, intense life, you were a man of few words who loved to do, you gave a lot and you received a lot, you were a sports manager among the best in Italy and not I think I’m exaggerating. The city loses a great man, who however leaves a great example ».

daniele macca

An example that his collaborators and his boys have promised to follow. “In addition to your children, you have raised many others,” said the representative of the consortium of sports clubs 6Team. “We will miss you in the office, but your absence will be only physical because your legacy will not be lost.” “For me it has always been a beacon”, said the regional president of the FIN, Roberto Codognato, “a point of reference”. “Leave us a swimming pool that is a jewel”, added the former national swimming team Federico Colbertaldo, “and a strong sports club”. The memory between the sobs of the girl who wanted to remember how Giovanni Menegon had started swimming as therapy for autistic children years ago. And when the hearse left the square of the Duomo a long applause greeted it.