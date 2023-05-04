Home » Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic
News

Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

by admin
Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

During the first four months of this year, 377 cases of dengue have been reported in the department of Casanare, in 14 municipalities, of which for this week the municipalities of Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué are located in the epidemic zone; and in alarm the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

Of the total cases, the Public Health Surveillance System indicates that 180 (47.7%) correspond to dengue with alarm signs, 197 (52.3%) without alarm signs. To date, no deaths from this disease have been reported in the department.

Regarding the report of epidemiological week No. 16, 21 new cases were registered, distributed in Tauramena (7), Yopal (5), Villanueva (3), Orocué (2), Paz de Ariporo (2) and Aguazul (1). and Monterrey (1).

It should be remembered that dengue is a disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which reproduces in stagnant water, so the community in general is recommended not to lower their guard and intensify preventive actions, such as, revision of tanks, cisterns, which can serve as mosquito breeding grounds and thus avoid the increase in the number of infections, especially in this rainy season.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  14 Departments: Encourage all localities to give relief this year to taxpayers who have real difficulties in paying real estate tax and urban land use tax – yqqlm

You may also like

New diplomatic crisis between Italy and France

A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars...

Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest...

This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning...

Does the figure of the de facto administrator...

Who is Who – Top 100 international winners...

Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

ECB rate hike in May — idealista/news

Kinshasa: EPST inspectors demand an increase in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy