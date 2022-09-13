The sentence for that gunshot that could kill was higher than the prosecution’s request. Thirteen years and six months, compared to the ten that the prosecutor had indicated in the classroom. A lot was sentenced by the court of Brescia Antonio Di Sanzo, the 27-year-old who armed his nearly 13-year-old nephew on April 2 a year ago in Montichiari. He handed him a pistol and indicated who to point it at. A 31-year-old, his uncle’s rival in love, ended up in the boy’s sights. The twelve-year-old, not attributable to his age, was in custody by his uncle at that time and after the affair the juvenile court ordered the transfer to the community. The victim was wounded in the street by a bullet that hit him in the shoulder.

“From my point of view it was a miracle that no vital organs were injured,” said Professor Andrea Verzeletti, a coroner who signed the coroner’s report during the first degree trial. The doctor explained that “it was a suitable action to cause death. The bullet completely crossed the chest where vital organs are located and only a few millimeters did not damage the heart or the large vessels. A difference of a few millimeters would have could have caused death “. Hence the dispute against the accused of the crime of attempted murder, as principal of the punitive expedition despite the fact that he never admitted and the grandson made use of the right not to answer.

“We have known Antonio for more than ten years and we are friends, but two weeks before that evening he asked me to drive him to the river and showed me a gun to threaten me. He was convinced that I saw me with his girlfriend but I I don’t even know her “were the words of the victim from the witness stand. “I was not surprised that he had a gun because in the village he was known as a criminal. I heard him talking to his brother about a robbery to be committed by his nephew and also about fake money,” he added.

Regarding the night of the attack, he explained that “he was on the scooter and his nephew on the bicycle. I heard a metallic click, I turned and saw the boy loading a gun, pointing it at me and shooting me.” “I tried to run home and the neighbors helped me” was the dramatic story. The victim had recognized his attackers, but at the basis of the investigation first and later of the trial, there were also other heavy clues against Antonio di Sanzo. Clues such as the presence in the house of bullets compatible with those that injured the victim, and the text of the chats between the boy and the girlfriend to whom the 12-year-old had confided that he was about to do something that would change his life.