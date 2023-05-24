Home » Monument protection: Demolished villa in Dresden must be rebuilt
News

Monument protection: Demolished villa in Dresden must be rebuilt

by admin
Monument protection: Demolished villa in Dresden must be rebuilt

The owner simply tore down the neo-baroque villa

As early as the late 1990s, the owner had applied for the demolition of the neo-baroque villa on the banks of the Elbe in Blasewitz. But the preservation order said no. The building, which had been well preserved until then, fell into disrepair, there were several fires caused by suspected arson, and in 2014 the owner simply tore down the villa.

In a first trial, the city of Dresden was initially defeated in court with its restoration order. Apparently, this time she had justified her request better. It is still unclear what the reconstruction of the villa will cost and whether it will take place at all, because the legal process has not yet been exhausted.

Klepsch: Monument protection was enforced

In the city’s view, the obligation to restore is an effective means of enforcing the interests of monument protection and monument preservation. With its decision, the court underlined that one cannot get rid of one’s monument protection obligations by destroying a cultural monument without permission, explained Mayor Annekatrin Klepsch (left).

The administrative court underlined that the person responsible could not rid himself of his obligations under monument protection law by destroying a cultural monument without permission.


Annekatrin Klepsch
cultural mayor

Klepsch referred to the “general preventive effects” of the decision for all those owners who also toy with the idea of ​​demolishing a cultural monument or having it demolished without the necessary permit.

See also  Formula 1, in Bahrain Ferrari double: Leclerc wins

You may also like

Another fatality after storms in Italy

Rabat.. Security coordination overthrows an implicated in a...

Assembly of Risaralda, approved 7 billion for important...

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to “2023 China...

“Celebrating the International Day for Biodiversity”

The terms of the collegiate

Amok threat online: Hattingen school closed today –...

Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position...

Blue night: Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 in Sudamericana

He Lifeng Attends China-Russia Business Forum and Delivers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy