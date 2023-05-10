Monument protection in Wels: “Unfortunately, we lack the legal means”

With a legal opinion on monument protection in Wels made the initiative for monument protection sit up and take notice last week: Accordingly, the city would not make sufficient use of its opportunities to permanently protect the historic building fabric. Chairman Albert Neugebauer had criticized the fact that city politicians always only protested that they had no legal recourse against the destruction of old buildings in Wels. In view of the new report, he called for city politicians to confess that the city’s historic buildings were worthy of protection.

Building councilor Ralph Schäfer (FP) now raises objections to this – with his own legal opinion from legal experts from the magistrate. “We don’t share the views of the report, unfortunately we really don’t have the legal options to protect historic buildings.”

Bad experiences

Accordingly, the legal passages cited in the report by the Initiative for Monument Protection are not suitable for preventing the demolition or extensive conversion of historic buildings. “Unfortunately, experience has shown us that too – the city of Wels has already tried in part to raise an objection on the basis of the laws cited in the report. Unfortunately, we were always turned down in court,” says Schäfer.

Theoretically, as described in the report, there is actually the possibility of building a “new planning area” in the city center. In this there would then be the possibility that the city would issue more restrictive planning specifications. However, this intervention in property rights makes the city potentially liable for claims for damages. “As a result, the property value in this area could drop sharply. In addition, it is not clear whether a new planning area would legally hold up at all,” says Schäfer.

use in the country

According to Schäfer, in order to improve the protection of historic buildings, the federal government needs to change the law. A petition to this effect, which the city council had submitted to the state parliament last year on Schäfer’s initiative, was not accepted by the state parliament.

He will continue to try to rethink at the state level, says Schäfer: “I’m in talks about this, including with colleagues from the state party.” In his opinion, a law similar to that for Graz, with which the Styrian state government has given the city extensive opportunities to protect historic buildings, would be ideal.

