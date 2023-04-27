Monument to Solidarity in Cali collapsed

In the morning hours of Thursday, April 27, the the Monument to Solidarity of Calilocated in the roundabout of avenida 3 norte with calle 34.

“Monuments and heritage are the face of what we have been historically; they represent us. It is a ‘Monument to Solidarity’ because, precisely, it has the supreme value of warmth. That is why the Mayor’s Office, with instructions from Jorge Iván Ospina, activate an emergency plan to advance the diagnosis technician and provide answers to what happened. Likewise, we prepared an action plan, assuming responsibly what the proper recovery of the monument demands,” said Brayan Hurtado, Secretary of District Culture.

This secretariat integrates the competent bodies of the District Administration, accompanied by the Secretariat for Risk Management, Security and Justice and Culture, together with the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services and the Administrative Department for Environmental Management-Dagma.

For his part, Francisco Prado, director of the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services, in this regard stated the following:

“We are going to close off the space, so that there is a take special care and do not injure people. The second thing is that we will shore up the structure that remains firm, to avoid its deterioration and, later, we will analyze with the Ministry of Culture, the Chamber of Commerce and the insurance company, the procedure for the repair of this important monument. ”, he explained.

plan of the Cali Mayor’s Office

The District Administration, after examining this situation, will join forces with the competent bodies, depending on advance in the restoration of the emblematic icon in the shortest possible time.

Data of this monument

1. This emblematic monument was inaugurated on March 24, 1995 on a metal structure such as an iron pedestal in resin, quartz and slate, materials imported from Italy and which currently replace bronze due to its economy.

2. It was donated by the Ibero-American Association of the Chamber of Commerce and made by the sculptor Héctor Lombana Piñeres.

3. Represents for Cali civility, collaboration, mutual aid and optimism of the people of Cali.

4. It cost $300 million with gardens, fountains and lights. The sculpture alone cost $160 million pesos.

