Home » Monument to Solidarity in Cali collapsed
News

Monument to Solidarity in Cali collapsed

by admin
Monument to Solidarity in Cali collapsed

In the morning hours of Thursday, April 27, the the Monument to Solidarity of Calilocated in the roundabout of avenida 3 norte with calle 34.

“Monuments and heritage are the face of what we have been historically; they represent us. It is a ‘Monument to Solidarity’ because, precisely, it has the supreme value of warmth. That is why the Mayor’s Office, with instructions from Jorge Iván Ospina, activate an emergency plan to advance the diagnosis technician and provide answers to what happened. Likewise, we prepared an action plan, assuming responsibly what the proper recovery of the monument demands,” said Brayan Hurtado, Secretary of District Culture.

This secretariat integrates the competent bodies of the District Administration, accompanied by the Secretariat for Risk Management, Security and Justice and Culture, together with the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services and the Administrative Department for Environmental Management-Dagma.

For his part, Francisco Prado, director of the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services, in this regard stated the following:

“We are going to close off the space, so that there is a take special care and do not injure people. The second thing is that we will shore up the structure that remains firm, to avoid its deterioration and, later, we will analyze with the Ministry of Culture, the Chamber of Commerce and the insurance company, the procedure for the repair of this important monument. ”, he explained.

plan of the Cali Mayor’s Office after the collapse of the Monument to Solidarity

The District Administration, after examining this situation, will join forces with the competent bodies, depending on advance in the restoration of the emblematic icon in the shortest possible time.

See also  Covid, the virologist Bassetti: "I was verbally attacked by the No Vax while having an aperitif with my wife"

Data of this monument

1. This emblematic monument was inaugurated on March 24, 1995 on a metal structure such as an iron pedestal in resin, quartz and slate, materials imported from Italy and which currently replace bronze due to its economy.

2. It was donated by the Ibero-American Association of the Chamber of Commerce and made by the sculptor Héctor Lombana Piñeres.

3. Represents for Cali civility, collaboration, mutual aid and optimism of the people of Cali.

4. It cost $300 million with gardens, fountains and lights. The sculpture alone cost $160 million pesos.

Comments

You may also like

Premier: 2-2 with United, Tottenham loses the Champions...

Kinshasa: the Constitutional Court refers Jean-Marc Kabund to...

The joy of Las Piloneras captivated Valledupar

A number of digital technological achievements were unveiled...

Pd: Liva, I have concluded my mandate and...

The reader asks: does the drive to work...

Germán Alberto Bahamón, new general manager of the...

No victims and 206 infections in Calabria, positivity...

Inhabitants of Haiti arm themselves to fight gangs...

Justice ordered compensation to family victim of paramilitary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy