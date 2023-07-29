Home » Monumental Trancón due to accident with motorcyclists on NQS avenue
News

Monumental Trancón due to accident with motorcyclists on NQS avenue

by admin
Monumental Trancón due to accident with motorcyclists on NQS avenue

Transmilenio and the Bogota Mobility Secretariat reported that this Friday, July 28, there was a fatal road accident, this occurred between an articulated Transmilenio and two motorcyclists where a person lost their life.

The accident occurred in the NQS avenue with 63rd streetfor which a monumental traffic jam is recorded while criminalistics work is carried out for the removal of the body.

Also read: Ex-vocalist of a Bogota rock band was captured for alleged abuse

Likewise, the collapse of mobility in this sense is being reported by the authorities since tonight at the El Campín stadium the concert of concertswhere legendary Latin American rock and pop bands will meet.

In the first measure, TransMilenio reported “We activate counterflow from Simón Bolívar to Campín and we lose Simón Bolívar, Movistar and Campín stations”, however, the traffic jams continue in that area of ​​the capital.

See also  Paska recipe from food blogger Maryana Haber-Dudar

You may also like

World Small Growth Games in Cologne: “Here we...

What will happen to biathlon when one Fialková...

From Cesar, President Petro proposed using the coca...

Dead and injured after shots in Langweid

Assembly approves “mass” trials for those detained during...

Miyerlandi, the candidate with the most signatures

President Xi Jinping Opens 31st Summer Universiade in...

Netanyahu warns against Supreme Court intervention in judicial...

Russia and African countries discuss abandoning the dollar...

The Mysterious Case of Alicia Navarro: Missing for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy