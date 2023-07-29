Monumental Trancón due to accident with motorcyclists on NQS avenue

Transmilenio and the Bogota Mobility Secretariat reported that this Friday, July 28, there was a fatal road accident, this occurred between an articulated Transmilenio and two motorcyclists where a person lost their life.

The accident occurred in the NQS avenue with 63rd streetfor which a monumental traffic jam is recorded while criminalistics work is carried out for the removal of the body.

Likewise, the collapse of mobility in this sense is being reported by the authorities since tonight at the El Campín stadium the concert of concertswhere legendary Latin American rock and pop bands will meet.

In the first measure, TransMilenio reported “We activate counterflow from Simón Bolívar to Campín and we lose Simón Bolívar, Movistar and Campín stations”, however, the traffic jams continue in that area of ​​the capital.

