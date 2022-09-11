Home News Monza Grand Prix, Dutch fans try to build an illegal grandstand in the campsite: blocked by the police
A grandstand to watch the Formula One Grand Prix: totally illegal, out of any safety regulations and placed on the campsite close to the Monza racetrack track at the First Variante. The intentions of a group of Formula One fans and enthusiasts from the Netherlands, about 80 people, was discovered by the Police Headquarters, engaged in checks for the 93rd edition of the GP.

Formula One, everything you need to know about the Monza Grand Prix: from tickets to the Ferrari in yellow

In the camping area, therefore, the agents found the fans who had brought into the area and stacked a few tons of material such as scaffolding, pipes, fittings and platforms and were preparing to build a large grandstand right next to the network that delimits the stretch of the racetrack at the first variant. On the spot, the policemen identified the 80 campers fans coming mainly from Holland, explaining to them the impossibility of building the grandstand: yesterday evening a first truck was brought to the campsite to load the construction material, while some of the campers evidently drunkards tried to resist.

Today the camping area was then definitively cleared, always under the control of the officials and staff of the Monza and Brianza Police Headquarters.

Monza Grand Prix and Jovanotti in Bresso, what the weekend of engines and music is worth: “Full hotels and induced by 35 million”

