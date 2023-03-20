Registration is open for the fourth MOOC (Massive Online Open Course) of the training on open government issues, which will start on March 21st. Central theme of the last MOOC is the quality of digital services.

Open government also means guaranteeing the quality, efficiency and transparency of public administration, therefore it is of fundamental importance to understand how design and deliver quality digital services. The MOOC illustrates what inclusive digital services are and user-centered, how they are created, which are the professional figures involved and which are the operational tools available on Designers Italia. The course is carried out in collaboration with the Department for Digital Transformation and the Agency for Digital Italy – AgID.

The training course, intended for employees and civil servants of public administrations, is free and takes place entirely online on platform e-learning. The course is structured in four in-depth modules e ends April 28, 2023.

Didactic structure

Structured in four in-depth modules, with a commitment of about two and a half hours a week, the MOOC provides for the use of multimedia contents (video lessons, interviews, self-assessment tests), a remote exercise and participation in four seminars and webinar to be followed in synchronous mode. During the course, participants are supported by tutors who provide technical support for the use of online tools.

Module 1 – Digital services : ecosystems of exchanges between citizens and the PA: provides basic definitions and illustrates the theoretical and regulatory framework concerning digital services.

: ecosystems of exchanges between citizens and the PA: provides basic definitions and illustrates the theoretical and regulatory framework concerning digital services. Module 2 – Organizing the project and understanding the context : describes the activities and resources to be put in place in the service planning phase, starting with the active involvement of citizens and stakeholder.

: describes the activities and resources to be put in place in the service planning phase, starting with the active involvement of citizens and stakeholder. Module 3 – Design and implement the service : presents the main tools useful for the creation and implementation of digital services.

: presents the main tools useful for the creation and implementation of digital services. Module 4 – Validate the service: illustrates the key aspects and activities to be taken into account to monitor and guarantee the efficiency of the digital service.

Program and registration (by 21 March at 10.00)

For information on the course, you can send an email to: [email protected]