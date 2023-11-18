Home » Moody’s confirms the Baa3 rating for Italy and raises the outlook to stable From FinanciaLounge
News

Moody’s confirms the Baa3 rating for Italy and raises the outlook to stable From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Moody’s confirms the Baa3 rating for Italy and raises the outlook to stable

The rating agency has not changed its opinion on Italian debt: new confirmation after S&P, Dbrs and Fitch

As expected by most analysts, the rating agency Moody’s confirmed the Baa3 rating for Italy’s debt and raised the outlook from negative to stable. It was the most awaited rating, because unlike the other rating agencies, Moody’s placed our country’s debt only one step above the “junk” level.

FOURTH CONFIRMATION IN A FEW MONTHS

For Italy, therefore, the fourth confirmation arrives within a few weeks. Previously, it had been the agencies S&P, Dbrs and Fitch not to change the opinion relating to the Italian rating. The latest judgment in chronological order was that of Fitch, which maintained the BBB rating with a stable outlook, while underlining the problems relating to the debt-to-GDP ratio. Maintaining the investment grade level for Italian debt is essential to avoid investability problems for institutional investors…

