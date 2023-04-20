Home » Moon Bin, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead in his home
Moon Bin, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead in his home

K-pop star Moon bin, a member of the boy band Astro, died Wednesday at the age of 25, his record label Fantagio announced.

Moon Bin -whose stage name was Moonbin- was a member of the group Astro and was also part of another group called Moonbin & Sanha.

The singer was found dead at his home in southern Seoul on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the National Police Agency told AFP, according to which no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

The security forces did not report the causes of death. “We understand that Moonbin lived alone in his house. Although we believe that he committed suicide, we are also considering carrying out an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death,” an agent who preferred not to be named told the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The record company asked in the statement to refrain “from speculative and malicious reports” in respect to their relatives.

The announcement of his death sparked a flood of comments from saddened fans.

“Rest in peace, Moonbin. I hope the stars and the moon treat you well. I hope they give you comfort and love,” wrote one follower on Twitter.

“I can’t concentrate at work. This really hurts,” wrote another.

K-pop stars who passed away at a young age
The artist joined the Fantagio label’s trainee program at a young age and debuted with Astro in February 2016. The group then had six members.

Moonbin’s death once again highlights the enormous pressure K-Pop celebrities face and the few resources at their disposal to deal with these situations.

In recent years, several young K-pop stars have died at very young ages. In one of those cases, singer Goo Hara died in 2019 after being abused by an ex-boyfriend who extorted sex videos from her.

A month earlier, her friend and fellow K-pop star Sulli passed away after a long struggle with cyberbullying.

Behind the glitz and glamour, the K-pop industry is known for fierce competition, lack of privacy, cyberbullying, and relentless public pressure to maintain an image of integrity at all times and at any cost.

