“Early birds” registrations by April 9, 2023 | Delivery by 7 June 2023

YAC – Young Architects Competitionsin collaboration with ESA Topical Team On Planetary Caves, launches MOON STATIONan ambitious contest of ideas for the design of the first lunar research base.

The prize fund of €15,000 will be distributed among the winning projects selected by an exceptional jury with the participation of Julian Ocampo Salazar (BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group), Georgi Petrov (SOM – Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), Sandra Häuplik-Meusburger (TUW – Vienna University of Technology), Francesco Sauro (ESA Topical Team On Planetary Caves), Xavier De Kestelier (HassellMelodie YasharICON), Daniel Innocent (Blue Origin), Nicholas Scaranaro (Foster+Partners), René Waclavicek (Liquifer System Group).

Moon Station – open architectural competition

Overpopulation, depletion of resources, collapse of ecosystems: from a land that seems no longer enough, the last unexplored horizon, the only frontier still intact appears, with good reason, that of space.

Mysterious and mysteriously violent place, made of abysmal distances and magnitudes such as to escape any more refined understanding: space is the place where human science still stumbles, getting excited at the slightest advance in the knowledge of a void as old as time, full of mysteries and untouched secrets.

Of that black and unknown abyss the safest refuge, the closest landing place is, inevitably, the Moon.

After 50 years since the last human landing on the Moon, a renewed interest in space has led a consortium of international partners, public and private, to return to our silent satellite, through the Artemis programme, with the launch of the first mission, unmanned, last November 2022.

Following the return of man, expected by 2025, the Moon will acquire the status of humanity’s most important scientific base, where, most likely, some of the most important scientific discoveries of the coming decades will take place. In this formidable scenario, YAC, in collaboration with the Topical Team on Planetary Caves of the European Space Agency, is proud to present Moon Station, the competition conceived to design the first lunar research base.

Moon Station calls the designers to a unique and revolutionary challenge, visionary, but rooted in the reality of future space travel, of a man no longer satisfied with terrestrial experiences, and capable of going where, until the last century, it seemed impossible.

Moon Station will require the design of an unprecedented architecture: an iconic place, a sign of the most futuristic exploration of mankind, and where the most daring individuals on the planet can experience never-before-seen skies and silver deserts, strolling among silent craters to see the blue globe of one’s distant planet rise in a black horizon both by night and by day.

An architecture imagined to make history, destined to become a legend exactly like the Pillars of Hercules, Apollo 11 or any other man-made product oriented towards tracing the new frontier of human exploration: the new frontier of a humanity renewed, of a humanity that has now become “multi-planetary”.

JURY

– Julian Ocampo Salazar (BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group)

– Georgi Petrov (SOM – Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)

– Sandra Häuplik-Meusburger (TUW – Vienna University of Technology)

– Francesco Sauro (ESA Topical Team On Planetary Caves)

-Xavier DeKestelier (Hassell)

– Melody Yashar (ICON)

-Daniel Innocent (Blue Origin)

– Nicola Scaranaro (Foster+Partners)

– René Waclavicek (Liquifer System Group)

PRIZE

– 1st PRIZE €8,000

– 2nd PRIZE €4,000

– 3rd PRIZE €2,000

– 2 “GOLD” MENTIONS €500 each

– 10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

– 30 FINALISTS

Yac – Moon Station

Moon Station – open architectural competition organization :

YAC (Young Architects Competitions)

: YAC (Young Architects Competitions) jackpot : 15.000 euro

: 15.000 euro calendar :

– subscriptions “ early birds ” 13/03/2023 – 09/04/2023 (h 23.59 GMT) – Subscriptions “ standard “: 10/04/2023 – 07/05/2023 (h 23.59 GMT) – Subscriptions “ late “: 08/05/2023 – 04/06/2023 (h 23.59 GMT) Processed delivery deadline

06/07/2023 (12.00 GMT – noon)

: – subscriptions “ ” 13/03/2023 – 09/04/2023 (h 23.59 GMT) W eb. www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

eb. www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com E-mail [email protected]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.