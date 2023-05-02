Mooney VR46 closes the Jerez Test in the lead

Bezzecchi and Marini are the fastest on working Monday on the Andalusian track: third time for Quartararo
The Official Test at Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto ends with the best time achieved by Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).
Ducati Lenovo – Mooney VR46 – Gresini and Prima Pramac
Mooney VR46 Racing Team really on fire with Luca Marini which ends this day just one tenth from Bezzecchi’s time trial, who in turn laps just four tenths slower than the record that dates back to last season.
Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) is fourth while the winner in the Spanish GP and world champion Francis Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is sixth fastest. Ninth square for Jorge Martin (Before Pramac Racing) in front of Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™). 13° Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing).
At Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™, two different frames for Fabio Quartararo e Franco Morbidelli. Quartararo rode with the newer swingarm after previously reverting to an older version.
Interesting fins on Franco Morbidelli’s bike. ‘El Diablo’ finishes third while Morbidelli is 16th.
Aprilia Racing worked a lot on set-up. Maverick Vinales he dedicated himself a lot to the starting simulations and finished with the fifth fastest time while his box mate Aleix Espargaró it is seventh.
In casa CryptoData RNF MotoGP™, Lorenzo Savadori he replaced the injured man Miguel Oliveira and was one of the few to go down. Over 70 laps and 11th time for Raul Fernandez.
Red Bull KTM e GASGAS Tech3
Some of the new features seen on the bike The days of Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) during the weekend today were also tested by Brad Binder while Pedrosa tested a new frame. Binder is eighth at the end of the day and Jack Miller 14°.
69 rounds for Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), 63 per Jonas Folger.
Repsol Honda e LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu
The HRC test driver Stefan Bradl tried the long-awaited Kalex frame. The Repsol Honda Team Manager, Alberto Puig, he said initial feelings about it were positive.
Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) had to deal with a technical problem and crashed during the day, still managing to clock in 67 laps. The Majorcan tested the slight aerodynamic update used by Bradl over the course of the Spanish GP weekend.
Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) rode a frame previously used by Mir, with Honda also bringing a new lug to the swingarm. Rins completed 82 laps setting the 17th fastest time and crashing in the final stages of the day. 12th time trial and 70 laps for Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Castrol): today he is the best Honda rider.
These are the top 10 at the end of the Jerez Test:
1. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – 1:36.574
2. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – +0.104
3. Fabio Quarterly (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) – +0.151
4. Fabio From Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – +0.389
5. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) – +0.390
6. Francis Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – +0.450
7. Alex espargaró (Aprilia Racing) – +0.486
8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – +0.494
9. Jorge Martín (Prima Pramac Racing) – +0.515
10. Alex marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – +0.615