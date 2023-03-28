Today, authorities from the Ministry of Health, Public Works and Mrs. Olga de Bukele, delivered the new and modern Bloom Hospital walkway.

“There are no words that can explain how much love and hope we put into this project. From day one, we think about how this action will contribute to the comprehensive well-being of children and their families. Thanks to Mrs. Olga de Bukele for her support of our children, ”said the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi.

As of this day, boys, girls, families and health personnel will be able to mobilize without any risk, from the outpatient building to the hospital tower with more than 11 floors.

“The priority of the Government of President Nayib Bukele has been to supply the health, safety and education of the Salvadoran population and we are doing it every day,” said Alabi.

This is a project that has been carried out in an articulated way to benefit the thousands of children who come to receive assistance and the doctors and nurses who cross the road to go to the annex building.

“In the Government of President Nayib Bukele, work is being done to transform the lives of Salvadorans. That is the objective of all work that is carried out”, indicated the Minister of Public Works Romeo Herrera.

The head of MOP explained that the walkway has a steel structure, handrails and stretcher stops along its entire length, a non-slip floor, and sufficient tightness to protect users, it also has elevators for the transfer of patients and people with disability.

“The walkway we built at Bloom Hospital is the largest in our country. It has seven piles or supports that are metallic and earthquake resistant,” said Herrera.